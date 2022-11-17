Sound Particles Spatial Music Bundle Launched

Leiria, Portugal (November 17, 2022)—3D audio software specialist Sound Particles has introduced Spatial Music Bundle, a new plug-in collection for mixing immersive music. Intended to be a complete toolkit for mixers, the bundle includes five plug-ins: Energy Panner, Brightness Panner, Space Controller Studio, Density and the company’s newest product, Air | Music Edition.

Among the plug-ins, Density uses Sound Particles’ granular technology to turn one single sound into small and large ensembles with several layers, while Space Controller Studio allows users to turn their smartphone into a movement reader that can pan the sounds to wherever the user points the device.

Meanwhile, Brightness Panner uses the frequency content of sounds to move them around the listener, and Energy Panner uses the intensity of a sound to control its movement without additional routing. Lastly, the Air | Music Edition plug-in simulates the distance and placement of musical instruments in any mix.

Nuno Fonseca, founder and CEO of Sound Particles noted, “We decided to create a bundle specifically for our music production audience so it’s easier for them to transition into the immersive world. Whether they’re working with stereo or spatial, the results are incredible. We believe this pack of plug-ins will empower their music to another level.”

Spatial Music Bundle is available on the company’s website, and will have a 20% discount through November 21 for a special bundle release price of $352 (plus applicable taxes).