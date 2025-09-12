SSL MPL 16-8 Stagebox—A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (September 12, 2025)—Solid State Logic has unveiled a new addition to the SSL Live platform, the MPL 16-8 Stagebox, a cost-effective, Dante-enabled stagebox designed for use with single-console touring and installed audio systems. It is intended to provide streamlined audio connectivity for SSL Live and System T systems.
Housed in a 2RU chassis, the MPL 16-8 features 16 XLR mic/line inputs with a gain range of +5 to +60 dB in 1dB steps, and 8 XLR analog line-level outputs. It provides single-console control support, simplifying operation for dedicated systems.
The MPL 16-8 can operate at sample rates of 48 or 96 kHz, and provides primary and secondary Dante ports on etherCON RJ45 connectors for network redundancy.
Alongside the introduction of the MPL 16-8, SSL has announced new SSL Live Bundles for the L100 and L200 Plus consoles which are being made available for a limited time at a discounted price.