Studio Technologies Announcer Console Trio Launches

Las Vegas, NV (April 6, 2025)—Studio Technologies is unveiling three new announcer consoles that feature ST2110 support. The new announcer consoles each offer advanced features, but differ in the number of talkback sender (output) channels, with the six-talkback-channel Model 5536, four-talkback-channel Model 5534 and two-talkback-channel Model 5532.

The units support the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards to implement audio-over-Ethernet networking connectivity. For enhanced network reliability, redundant stream performance following the ST 2022-7 standard is also supported. Housed in a compact, rugged, steel enclosure, the units are intended for tabletop use, small enough for use “courtside” or in a crowded booth, yet flexible enough for numerous remote production workflows.

Each provides a combination of high-performance analog and digital audio capabilities with an variety of user features and configurable resources, making them flexible enough to be used in a number of broadcast, sports, eSports, live event and streaming applications.