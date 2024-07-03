Team Behind Gullfoss Launches Kraftur Plug-In

New York, NY (July 2, 2024)—Soundtheory has launched its second plug-in with the debut of Kraftur, a differential power-shaping tool intended to help users elevate audio’s power and density while preserving a mix’s dynamics.

Using a variety of DSP methods, Kraftur is said to avoid artifacts that come with more traditional approaches to soft clipping, even as it adds clarity and punch to most audio material. Used on the mix bus, Kraftur can reportedly increase the power of the signal while containing the signal peaks. For specific mix elements such as vocals, drums or strings, the plug-in can add frequency-specific saturation while maintaining the quality and dynamics of the original material; driven harder, it can also induce pleasant distortion to create color, warmth and space.

According to Soundtheory, Kraftur uses proprietary oversampling and DSP algorithms to minimize aliasing and intermodulation distortion. Further, it allows fine-tuning of the distortion curve, in turn making the sound come across as more punchy or dense. A Match mode dynamically compensates for loudness, so users can hear what Kraftur is adding to sound without fooling one’s ears. Other features include Soundtheory’s new VisionTone color rendering pipeline based on human perception and a triangular blend control that allows the user to mix between single and multi-band processing.

Kraftur has an introductory price of $69, going up to $99 after September 1. A free trial edition with full functionality is also available.