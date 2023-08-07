Techivation M-De-Esser Plug-In Debuts

Techivation has launched its new M-De-Esser de-esser audio plug-in, intended for use reigning in sibilance and harshness in audio recordings.

United Kingdom (August 7, 2023)—Techivation has launched its new M-De-Esser de-esser audio plug-in, intended for use by both audio professionals and enthusiasts alike to reign in sibilance and harshness in audio recordings.

M-De-Esser makes use of a proprietary spectral shaping algorithm that addresses these issues. According to Amin Asbaghipour, CEO of Techivation, the result is “a de-esser that not only removes harsh frequencies but also preserves the essence of the original sound while adding warmth and depth to it.”

Techivation’s M-De-Esser is built around a tasteful GUI that provides access to a variety of features and parameters, including Sensitivity, Strength, Softness and Air control. There’s a Frequency Range Slider, as well as Fast/Med/Slow Modes, Diff & Filter, a Gain Control, Input/Output Meters, and an A/B Switch. The plug-in runs in stereo and mono, offers presets and sports undo/redo options as well.

M-De-Esser is available at an introductory price of $45.00 USD; owners of other Techivation plug-ins can get a loyalty rate of $35.00, and those who own all the other Techivation plug-ins or have previously purchased the T-De-Esser Pro plug-in can get it for $25.00 until August 31st. The standard price will be $129.00 USD after August 31st, 2023. A fully functional 14-day free trial for M-De-Esser is available on the Techivation website.