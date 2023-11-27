Comica Audio Vimo Q Wireless Mic System Debuts

Guangdong, China (November 27, 2023)—Comica Audio has launched The Vimo Q, a four-channel mini wireless microphone system aimed at content creators, podcasters, streamers, online meeting use and more.

The system offers four transmitter microphone units (TX), a receiver unit (RX), a battery case for transport and recharging, plus key accessories. Intended for multi-person synchronized recording, the system can support use of up to four of its clip-on transmitter microphones at the same time. The individual mics weigh 16g, while the charging and storing case is 330g. The total weight of all components, including the receiver, is roughly 430g.

Vimo Q makes use of Comica Audio’s CalMix audio processing algorithm, intended to isolate human voices and filter out noise in difficult recording environments, and provides 48 kHz/24-bit recording.

The Vimo Q receiver’s screen shows dynamic audio level bars, battery power, audio mode, and more, and can be flipped 180° for clarity in any orientation. The receiver supports USB-C digital and 3.5mm analog output. The receiver’s dedicated monitoring output supports plug-in headphones to monitor recording status. A mute function is onboard, the microphone input volume can be adjusted to suit the recording environment, and both mono and stereo modes are available.

Vimo Q’s case charges and stores the microphones and receiver; each microphone transmitter’s battery life is 8 hours. The system’s latency is below 20ms and purported transmission distance is up to 200m in open areas

The Vimo Q has an MSRP of $249 USD.