UA Goes Windows-Only with New Apollo Twin X USB

Scotts Valley, CA (August 29, 2023)—Universal Audio has launched its latest interface with the introduction of the new Apollo Twin X USB. Adopting 24-bit/192 kHz A/D and D/A conversion tech directly from the company’s Apollo X rackmount interfaces, the updated desktop audio interface also sports USB 3 connectivity for Windows and is not compatible with Mac computers.

Available in UAD-2 DUO Core format for running UAD plug-ins in real time, the 10×6 USB 3 audio interface lets users record through vintage compressors, EQs, tape machines, mic preamps, and guitar amp plug-ins with near-zero latency, regardless of audio buffer size. The unit’s Unison technology offers models of classic tube and transformer-based preamps, guitar amps, and stompboxes, and runs UAD Powered Plug-Ins via VST and AAX in all major DAWs via ASIO drivers.

The Apollo Twin X USB includes a built-in talkback mic; Mono, Mute, DIM, and ALT monitor controls; a pair of Unison mic/line preamps, as well as two line outputs, a front-panel Hi-Z instrument input and a headphone output; and up to eight channels of additional digital input via optical ADAT or Optical S/PDIF.

Along with the unit comes a Heritage Edition UAD plug-in bundle, featuring Teletronix LA-2A and 1176 compressor collections, 610-B Tube Preamp & EQ Collection, Pultec Passive EQ Collection, Pure Plate Reverb, and plenty more.

Shipping and available, the interface runs $999 US.