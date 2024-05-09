Union Audio Launches Limited Edition Orbit.6 Mixer

Union Audio hits its 10th anniversary this month, marking the occasion with a limited-edition gold version of its analog mixer, the orbit.6.

Cornwall, UK (May 9, 2024)— Cornwall-based audio design firm Union Audio hits its 10th anniversary this month, and to mark the occasion, the company is creating a limited-edition gold version of its flagship analog rotary mixer, the orbit.6. The unique edition’s production run will be a mere 10 units.

It’s been a decade since Union Audio was founded by industry veteran Andy Rigby-Jones, fostering an aim “to provide an elite range of analog mixing products, meticulously engineered to meet the aspirations of audiophile DJ and vinyl lovers.”

Rigby-Jones began his audio career on the assembly line of Allen & Heath. With both a passion for DJing and a practical knowledge of engineering, it was not long before he envisioned the beginnings of Allen & Heath’s first DJ mixer, Xone, a brand he led for 14 years that continues to this day.

Rigby-Jones launched Union Audio in 2014 as his own business dedicated to bespoke analog audio design, and in the years that followed, he collaborated the likes of Richie Hawtin’s Play differently, MasterSounds Audio and TPI. In 2022, the company reached a milestone with the release of its first own-brand product, the orbit.6 six-channel rack-mounted analog rotary mixer, followed a year later by the compact linear 4-channel elara.4.

“I am very proud of all we have achieved so far, the workplace we have created, and most importantly, the joy and passion we have inspired in DJs and home studio enthusiasts around the globe,” he said. “To date, Union Audio has manufactured over 6,000 mixers and audio accessories—not bad for a company founded in my garden shed.”