Union Audio Orbit.6 Analog Rotary Mixer Launched

Redruth, UK (November 2, 2022)—Boutique pro-audio manufacturer Union Audio has unveiled its Orbit.6, a six-channel, rack-mounted analog rotary mixer devised by founder/designer Andy Rigby-Jones.

Orbit.6 features a per-channel valve [tube] stage, and a fully discrete internal signal path from Channel Input to Mix-Out. Equipped with four RIAA and eight Line inputs, each channel also incorporates an Aux send, High-Pass Filter and a heavily damped rotary fader, using Union Audio’s bespoke ‘dampR’ system. The Master section features an EQ/Isolator and custom VU Meters. Designed for home studios as well as clubs’ mixer booths, the Orbit.6 is said to offer “sweet clear highs, warm forward mids, and an extended, driving low end.”

The Orbit.6 is not the company’s first product, per se. Since forming in 2014, Union Audio has been collaborating with various entities in the DJ and sound reproduction field, including Ritchie Hawtin’s Play differently, MasterSounds Audio and TPI.

“It has long been my dream to launch Union Audio’s own product line, and we’ve been working on orbit.6 for the last four years, so it’s incredibly exciting to see all this effort finally come to fruition,” said Rigby-Jones. “What better way to start a new product range than with a flagship mixer. I am very proud of my team, who have worked so hard to make this happen.”

Available immediately, the SRP is £4,575 (roughly $5,280), inclusive of the ‘Europa’ power supply unit.