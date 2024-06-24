Waves V15 Launches

Knoxville, TN (June 24, 2024)—Waves Audio has debuted the latest edition of its plug-ins, Waves V15, making use of AI, adding new features such as new MIDI mapping, a new parameter locking feature, and more. It also adds numerous plug-ins to various bundles, and sees the release of a new and improved version of StudioVerse.
The new StudioVerse, Waves’ online preset library of audio and instrument chains, adds instrument chains to StudioVerse via the new plug-in, StudioVerse Instruments, allowing users to play, browse and audition thousands of custom-designed instrument presets. Meanwhile, the new StudioVerse Audio Effects plug-in (a renamed, redesigned and enhanced version of Waves StudioRack) provides more functionality via an upgraded UI and improved features that are integrated within a users’ DAW. (StudioVerse Audio Effects is 100% backward-compatible with older StudioRack presets and sessions.)
V15 also adds new MIDI mapping capabilities to almost all Waves plug-ins, allowing one to map, save, and recall multiple MIDI controller settings for each so that users can alternate between different controllers more quickly.
Waves and Sony Collaborate in the Cloud
More than 60 Waves plug-ins now have parameter locking, aiding comparison between presets; a Lock feature lets users scroll through presets without the need to rebalance Input or Dry/Wet knobs.
There’s a number of additions to specific plug-ins as well, such as a new sidechain filter in the SSL G-Master Bus Compressor, and a new Dual mode for the H-Delay plug-in. V15 also includes higher-resolution HiDPI GUI updates on various plug-ins, as well as core stability improvements.
Multiple plug-ins added to key Waves bundles: By updating to V15, users will have access to several recently released plug-ins added to Waves’ Mercury, Horizon, Diamond, Platinum and Gold bundles, significantly increasing their music production and mixing power.
Updating to V15 ensures that Waves plug-ins users are compatible with the latest DAW and OS requirements. Subscribers to Waves Creative Access plug-in subscriptions receive all V15 updates at no additional cost. Owners of perpetual licenses need an active Waves Update Plan for their plug-ins or bundles in order to update.