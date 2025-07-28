Ascendo Debuts 100-Inch Subwoofer (and a 64-Inch One, Too)

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, but if you’re talking infrasonic subwoofers, the crown goes to Germany.

Heilsbronn, Germany (July 28, 2025)—They say everything’s bigger in Texas, but if you’re talking infrasonic subwoofers, the crown goes to Germany. That’s the home of Ascendo Immersive Audio GmbH, which has introduced two new subwoofers in its Pro Passive Infrasonic Sealed line: The100 Sub—a massive 100-inch model—and The64 Sub, which is “only” 64 inches.

The two new models are intended for home theaters and music reproduction systems, and follow in the footsteps of the company’s 50-inch and 80-inch designs. Ascendo reports that every aspect of them—from motor and suspension to enclosure and damping—has been re-engineered with an eye towards providing deeper extension, greater linearity, and more precision.

The new subwoofers each sport an upgraded suspension system said to provide significantly more excursion, both linear and nonlinear. Built from various materials including specific fabrics and resins, the suspension is said to provide higher compliance and noise-free operation, even at extreme excursions. An optimized, shallower compliance curve reportedly provides improved linear motion and control over previous models.

The enclosure depth has been increased to 100 cm, further extending the frequency response and contains multi-density internal damping materials to lower the system’s resonance frequency.

Should the subwoofers need to be serviced, Ascendo’s subwoofers now include a new field-replaceable re-cone kit, developed to allow serviceability in the field.