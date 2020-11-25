Product of the Week: d&b audiotechnik 44S Loudspeaker

Ultra-compact monitors are the in-thing these days, and d&b has designed a flexible, powerful companion to its xS Series line of loudspeakers.

The newest addition to the d&b audiotechnik xS-Series of passive loudspeakers, the 44S, is an ultra-compact, two-wa,y point-source speaker employing two 4.5-inch neodymium low-frequency drivers and two 1.25-inch high-frequency dome tweeters.

Built into an injection-molded bass-reflex enclosure finished with impact-resistant paint, the 44S was designed for high-performance installations where space is at a premium. Measuring 5 x 15.3 x 5.9 inches (H x W x D), the 44S can be used for front-fill and under-balcony installation. or—with the addition of an optional back box—can be flush-mounted in walls, ceilings, soffits or even stairs.

The two tweeters in the 44S are mounted on a constant-directivity horn with a dispersion angle of 90 x 30 degrees, and the horn may be rotated to maintain directionality regardless of whether the cabinet is deployed horizontally or vertically.

M8 threaded inserts in the rear panel allow the 44S to be rigged using a variety of d&b audiotechnik hardware, including a bracket that creates clusters of two loudspeakers for increased SPL with minimal interference. When mounted in the 44S back box, the asymmetrical enclosure shape enables the angle of the 44S to be adjusted ±20 degrees in 5-degree increments for precise aiming.

Specs for the 44S include a nominal impedance of 16 Ω, frequency response (-5 dB) of 90 to 17,000 Hz (150 to 17,000 in CUT mode), maximum SPL of 123 dB, and a power handling capacity of 150/500 watts (RMS/peak, 10 mS).

The 44S may be used stand-alone or may be integrated with several different d&b audiotechnik subwoofers. The front of the 44S is protected by a rigid metal grille, and input is via 4-pin Phoenix Euroblock or NL4 connectors on the rear panel. The 44S weighs in at 8 pounds.

