Product of the Week: RCF EVOX V15

RCF has expanded its EVOX Series of column loudspeakers with the addition of the EVOX V15, a professional, portable three-way active column loudspeaker designed to deliver clarity, high output and reliability in demanding live sound applications.

As its name implies, the EVOX V15 employs a 15-inch woofer with a 3-inch voice coil housed in a bass-reflex enclosure for response down to 35 Hz. The system is equipped with RCF’s Bass Motion Control, which extends linearity at the lowest frequencies without compromising woofer stability by creating a complete map of the woofer’s dynamic behavior to generate a custom algorithm that limits overexcursion.

Midrange is handled by ten 4-inch midrange transducers with neodymium cone drivers; these combine with a 1.75-inch compression driver mounted on a 120- x 40-degree True Resistive Waveguide to ensure wide, coherent coverage and a balanced point-source response.

Power to the drivers is supplied by a 3500 W dual-channel Class-D amplifier, enabling the system to achieve a maximum SPL of 133 dB (@ 1 meter). The amplifier is mounted on a solid aluminum heat exchanger at the rear of the unit and does not require a cooling fan. It is mechanically coupled to the internal frame and is securely braced within the cabinet for long-term reliability.

Rear-panel features include balanced or unbalanced input via Combo jack with an input sensitivity of +4 dBu; XLR output with loop thru for daisy-chaining; volume control; LEDs for signal present and overload; and a preset selector switch for one of four DSP equalization presets, including Linear, Live, Club and Voice. AC is supplied via powerCON connector, and a powerCON output jack facilitates daisy-chaining power.

The EVOX V15 input stage features a new low-distortion design with an advanced safety limiter that preserves the input signal’s character at any level. It also employs RCF FiRPHASE processing, which optimizes phase response across the listening area and helps provide consistent coverage and natural transient response while maintaining low system latency.

The EVOX V15 system breaks down into three sections: subwoofer, lower satellite and upper satellite, and the three pieces connect physically and electrically simply by mounting the satellite speakers atop the subwoofer cabinet.

Overall dimensions are 87.52 x 16.14 x 23.82 (HxWxD, inches), and total system weight is 104.72 pounds.

The EVOX V15 is available now at a street price around $2899 per column.