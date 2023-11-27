Harman Acquires Roon Audio Technology Platform

Stamford, CT (November 27, 2023)—Harman has acquired Roon, a music management, discovery, and streaming platform for music enthusiasts.

Roon is a music player platform based around an interface for browsing and discovering music, offering compatibility with many audio devices, and a playback engine. Roon is available for all popular operating systems and manufactures a line of hardware server appliances called Nucleus.

Roon will operate as a standalone Harman business with its existing team. All Roon operations will stay in place and continue to serve and grow Roon’s community of device partners and customers, under a joint mission to deliver personalized audio experiences across various products and platforms.

Aligned with its ‘work with all’ strategy, Harman is committed to growing Roon’s open device ecosystem which includes collaborating with more than 160 other audio brands, delivering audio to more than 1,000 devices. Roon’s UI/UX design efforts are expected to continue with the acquisition.

Enno Vandermeer, CEO of Roon, noted in a statement, “By combining forces with Harman, Roon gains the incredible scale, resources, and reach of a global technology leader, while maintaining our independence to invest in the business’s growth and future. We look forward to continuing to bring our advanced data management, SaaS expertise, and consumer engagement capabilities to our broad ecosystem of partners.”

The acquisition is the second this month for Harman, hot on the heels of entering into an agreement to acquire Flux Software Engineering, known for its efforts in immersive audio production, audio processing plug-in design, and audio analysis.