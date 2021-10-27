InfoComm’s Labuskes: Together At Last

David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD and Chief Executive Officer of AVIXA, penned this greeting to InfoComm attendees this week, welcoming them back to the industry trade show after so long.

David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD and Chief Executive Officer of AVIXA, penned this greeting to InfoComm attendees this week, welcoming them back to the industry trade show after so long.

June 14, 2019. That was when we packed up our gear and said our goodbyes to our AV colleagues after a week at the Orange County Convention Center for InfoComm 2019. More than two years ago. We, of course, did not know then what lay ahead. What we did know: AV professionals have immense perseverance.

Throughout the pandemic, AV pros have leaned on each other for support—whether it be for personal or professional challenges. AV peers were only a text, tweet or video call away. Conferences and social gatherings were held virtually so we could continue to learn and make new connections. The AV industry is a tight-knit community, which is evident at InfoComm shows and even more so during hard times.

While we’ve all done our best to stay connected virtually, we’ve all been anxiously waiting to gather in person again. There’s nothing quite like bringing the industry together in one place to exchange ideas and celebrate this exciting industry. On behalf of the entire AVIXA team, it is my extreme pleasure to welcome you to InfoComm 2021.

This week, we’ll explore the role AV played during the pandemic and what trends will be long-lasting. The show will explore how digital signage has enabled businesses to offer up-to-date messaging to their customers about health and safety procedures and traffic flow, the changing landscape of learning environments, the increasing demand for conferencing and collaboration solutions, and so much more.

We acknowledge some important parts of the AV community are unable to participate with us this year and we will miss connecting with them. Please know that for those attendees or exhibitors that couldn’t make it to InfoComm 2021, we respect and appreciate them all.

Have a wonderful time at InfoComm 2021 learning, sharing and enjoying the camaraderie. I look forward to saying hello to as many people as possible this week—something I’ve been waiting to do for so long. A special thank you to Presenting Show Partner Samsung and Strategic Show Partners Blackmagic Design and Crestron. They, and all of our exhibitors, partners and attendees, make this week possible.