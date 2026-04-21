Lectrosonics Launches S1 Shotgun Microphone

Lectrosonics has broadened its product offerings with the introduction of the lightweight S1 shotgun microphone.

Rio Rancho, NM (April 21, 2026)—Lectrosonics has broadened its product offerings with the introduction of the lightweight S1 shotgun microphone for location sound, studio production for film and TV, sports broadcasting and news coverage.

The new S1 microphone features a true condenser capsule with RF biasing, offering resilience and resistance to humidity when used in harsh environments, according to the manufacturer This is coupled with a precision line tube said to offer a tight, consistent polar pattern with uniform off-axis rejection coupled with low coloration.

The microphone itself is 8.4 inches (215mm) long, and is manufactured in aircraft-grade aluminum to give strength coupled with a total weight of 2.7oz (78g). With a diameter of 0.75 inches (19mm), it is fully compatible with a range of suspensions and other microphone mounting options.

The new line tube has full radial symmetry, meaning the S1 microphone performs consistently regardless of the vertical orientation.

The S1 has a broadly flat frequency response profile with a slight lift in the upper frequencies to deliver clarity for dialogue capture. The advanced electronic design offers a low self-noise of 10 dBA, with a maximum SPL handling of 130 dB SPL.

The S1 is intended for battery-powered mobile rigs, as its electronics draw less than 2mA from standard 48V phantom power.

The S1 is finished with a hardwearing blue anodized coating and is assembled in the USA at the Lectrosonics HQ in New Mexico. It will be available in the second half of 2026, with an expected MSRP of $1,639