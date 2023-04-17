38th Annual TEC Award Winners Announced

Anaheim, CA (April 17, 2023)—Winners were announced for the 38th Annual TEC Awards, taking place at the TEC Experience, a reception at the 2023 NAMM Show. This year, 21 Technical Achievement categories and a Studio Design Project category were honored.
Presented annually during The NAMM Show, the TEC Awards recognize the individuals, companies, and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and multimedia.
And the winners were…
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
Amplification Hardware / Studio & Sound Reinforcement
L-Acoustics LA7.16i Amplified Controller
Audio Apps & Hardware / Peripherals for Smartphones & Tablets
Universal Audio Volt 2 USB Audio Interface
Audio Education Technology
Mix with the Masters
Computer Audio Hardware
Universal Audio Volt 276 USB Audio Interface
Console Technology
Solid State Logic ORIGIN
DJ Production Technology (Hardware / Software)
Roland SP-404MKII Creative Sampler and Effector
Headphone / Earpiece Technology
Neumann
NDH 30 Open-Back Studio Headphone
Microphone Preamplifiers
Rupert Neve Designs 5025 Dual Shelford Mic Pre
Microphones – Recording
Mojave Audio MA-37
Microphones – Sound Reinforcement
DPA Microphones 4055 Kick Drum Microphone
Musical Instrument Amplification & Effects
Universal Audio UAFX Dream ’65 Reverb Amplifier
Musical Instrument Hardware
NORD Piano 5 88
Musical Instrument Software
Universal Audio Opal Morphing Synthesizer
Production Essentials
Genelec GLM V4.2 GRADE Report
Signal Processing Hardware
Solid State Logic THE BUS+
Signal Processing Software (Dynamics / EQ / Utilities)
Eventide SplitEQ
Signal Processing Software (Effects)
FabFilter Volcano 3
Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers
Meyer Sound PANTHER Large-Format Line Array
Studio Monitors
Genelec 6040R Smart Active Loudspeaker
Wireless Technology
Sennheiser XS Wireless IEM
Workstation Technology / Recording Devices
Universal Audio LUNA v1.2.5
STUDIO DESIGN PROJECT
Spotify at Mateo (Walters-Storyk Design Group)