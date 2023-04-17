38th Annual TEC Award Winners Announced

Winners were announced for the 38th Annual TEC Awards, taking place at the 2023 NAMM Show.

Anaheim, CA (April 17, 2023)—Winners were announced for the 38th Annual TEC Awards, taking place at the TEC Experience, a reception at the 2023 NAMM Show. This year, 21 Technical Achievement categories and a Studio Design Project category were honored.

Presented annually during The NAMM Show, the TEC Awards recognize the individuals, companies, and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and multimedia.

And the winners were…

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Amplification Hardware / Studio & Sound Reinforcement

L-Acoustics LA7.16i Amplified Controller

Audio Apps & Hardware / Peripherals for Smartphones & Tablets

Universal Audio Volt 2 USB Audio Interface

Audio Education Technology

Mix with the Masters

Computer Audio Hardware

Universal Audio Volt 276 USB Audio Interface

Console Technology

Solid State Logic ORIGIN

DJ Production Technology (Hardware / Software)

Roland SP-404MKII Creative Sampler and Effector

Headphone / Earpiece Technology

Neumann

NDH 30 Open-Back Studio Headphone

Microphone Preamplifiers

Rupert Neve Designs 5025 Dual Shelford Mic Pre

Microphones – Recording

Mojave Audio MA-37

Microphones – Sound Reinforcement

DPA Microphones 4055 Kick Drum Microphone

Musical Instrument Amplification & Effects

Universal Audio UAFX Dream ’65 Reverb Amplifier

Musical Instrument Hardware

NORD Piano 5 88

Musical Instrument Software

Universal Audio Opal Morphing Synthesizer

Production Essentials

Genelec GLM V4.2 GRADE Report

Signal Processing Hardware

Solid State Logic THE BUS+

Signal Processing Software (Dynamics / EQ / Utilities)

Eventide SplitEQ

Signal Processing Software (Effects)

FabFilter Volcano 3

Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers

Meyer Sound PANTHER Large-Format Line Array

Studio Monitors

Genelec 6040R Smart Active Loudspeaker

Wireless Technology

Sennheiser XS Wireless IEM

Workstation Technology / Recording Devices

Universal Audio LUNA v1.2.5

STUDIO DESIGN PROJECT

Spotify at Mateo (Walters-Storyk Design Group)