TEC Award Winners Announced at NAMM 2022

Anaheim, CA (June 6, 2022)—The 37th annual TEC Awards took place at the NAMM Show on Saturday night, honoring achievements in technology, products and the use of those to create musical art.
Comedian Fred Armisen returned as host for the evening event. In all, there were 21 categories for the event, plus Grammy winner Peter Asher was inducted and presented with the TEC Hall of Fame award, while legendary session bassist Carol Kaye was honored with this year’s Les Paul Innovation Award.
For only the second time in TEC history, three companies won two awards each in Outstanding Technical Achievement. They were Genelec (Loudspeaker Manager – GLM V4.0 in Production Essentials and FM Design in Studio Design Project); PreSonus (Sphere in Audio Education Technology and ATOM SQ in DJ Production Technology); and Universal Audio (UAFX Golden Reverberator in Musical Instrument Amplification and Effects and LUNA Recording System v1.1.8 in Workstation Technology).
The 37th Annual TEC Award recipients:
Audio Apps & Hardware/Peripherals for Smartphones & Tablets
Shure – Wireless Workbench 6.14.1
Audio Education Technology
PreSonus Audio – Electronics Sphere
Computer Audio Hardware
Rupert Neve Designs – MBC: Dual Path A-D Converter & Limiter
DJ Production Technology (Hardware/Software)
PreSonus Audio Electronics – ATOM SQ
Headphone/Earpiece Technology
Austrian Audio – Hi-X65 Professional Open-Back Over-Ear Headphones
Large Format Console Technology
Neve – 8424
Microphone Preamplifiers
Audient – iD4 MKII
Microphones – Recording
TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik – TF11 FET
Microphones – Sound Reinforcement
sE Electronics – V7 VE
Musical Instrument Amplification & Effects
Universal Audio – UAFX Golden Reverberator
Musical Instrument Hardware
Sequential – Prophet-5
Musical Instrument Software
EastWest Sounds – Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition
Production Essentials
Genelec – Loudspeaker Manager – GLM V4.0
Signal Processing Hardware
Rupert Neve Designs – 5254 Dual Diode Bridge Compressor
Signal Processing Software (Dynamics/EQ/Utilities)
iZotope – RX 8
Signal Processing Software (Effects)
FabFilter – Timeless 3
Small Format Console Technology
Solid State Logic – UF8 Advanced DAW Controller
Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers
Meyer Sound – ULTRA-X20 Compact Wide Coverage Loudspeaker
Studio Monitors
EVE Audio – SC4070
Wireless Technology
Sennheiser – Evolution Wireless Digital
Workstation Technology/Recording Devices
Universal Audio – LUNA Recording System v1.1.8
Film/Sound Production
Soul, Disney+
Interactive Entertainment Sound Production
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft
Remote Production – Recording or Broadcast
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Record Production – Album
McCartney III, Paul McCartney, Capitol
Record Production – Single or Track
Lost Cause, Billie Eilish, Darkroom/Interscope
Television Sound Production
The Mandalorian, Season 2 – Disney+
Studio Design Project
Genelec Immersive Experience Center, Natick, MA FM Design