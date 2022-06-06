TEC Award Winners Announced at NAMM 2022

The 37th annual TEC Awards took place at NAMM on Saturday night, honoring achievements in technology, products and the use of those to create musical art.

Anaheim, CA (June 6, 2022)—The 37th annual TEC Awards took place at the NAMM Show on Saturday night, honoring achievements in technology, products and the use of those to create musical art.

Comedian Fred Armisen returned as host for the evening event. In all, there were 21 categories for the event, plus Grammy winner Peter Asher was inducted and presented with the TEC Hall of Fame award, while legendary session bassist Carol Kaye was honored with this year’s Les Paul Innovation Award.

For only the second time in TEC history, three companies won two awards each in Outstanding Technical Achievement. They were Genelec (Loudspeaker Manager – GLM V4.0 in Production Essentials and FM Design in Studio Design Project); PreSonus (Sphere in Audio Education Technology and ATOM SQ in DJ Production Technology); and Universal Audio (UAFX Golden Reverberator in Musical Instrument Amplification and Effects and LUNA Recording System v1.1.8 in Workstation Technology).

The 37th Annual TEC Award recipients:

Audio Apps & Hardware/Peripherals for Smartphones & Tablets

Shure – Wireless Workbench 6.14.1

Audio Education Technology

PreSonus Audio – Electronics Sphere

Computer Audio Hardware

Rupert Neve Designs – MBC: Dual Path A-D Converter & Limiter

DJ Production Technology (Hardware/Software)

PreSonus Audio Electronics – ATOM SQ

Headphone/Earpiece Technology

Austrian Audio – Hi-X65 Professional Open-Back Over-Ear Headphones

Large Format Console Technology

Neve – 8424

Microphone Preamplifiers

Audient – iD4 MKII

Microphones – Recording

TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik – TF11 FET

Microphones – Sound Reinforcement

sE Electronics – V7 VE

Musical Instrument Amplification & Effects

Universal Audio – UAFX Golden Reverberator

Musical Instrument Hardware

Sequential – Prophet-5

Musical Instrument Software

EastWest Sounds – Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition

Production Essentials

Genelec – Loudspeaker Manager – GLM V4.0

Signal Processing Hardware

Rupert Neve Designs – 5254 Dual Diode Bridge Compressor

Signal Processing Software (Dynamics/EQ/Utilities)

iZotope – RX 8

Signal Processing Software (Effects)

FabFilter – Timeless 3

Small Format Console Technology

Solid State Logic – UF8 Advanced DAW Controller

Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers

Meyer Sound – ULTRA-X20 Compact Wide Coverage Loudspeaker

Studio Monitors

EVE Audio – SC4070

Wireless Technology

Sennheiser – Evolution Wireless Digital

Workstation Technology/Recording Devices

Universal Audio – LUNA Recording System v1.1.8

Film/Sound Production

Soul, Disney+

Interactive Entertainment Sound Production

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft

Remote Production – Recording or Broadcast

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS

Record Production – Album

McCartney III, Paul McCartney, Capitol

Record Production – Single or Track

Lost Cause, Billie Eilish, Darkroom/Interscope

Television Sound Production

The Mandalorian, Season 2 – Disney+

Studio Design Project

Genelec Immersive Experience Center, Natick, MA FM Design