2022 Emmy Award Sound and Music Winners Announced

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards winners, including in the sound editing, sound mixing and music categories, have been announced.

Los Angeles, CA (September 7, 2021)—The Television Academy announced the winners for the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including for outstanding sound editing and sound mixing and multiple music categories across a variety of program formats, during a two-night ceremony on Sept. 3 and 4.

Overall, TV series Euphoria, The White Lotus and Stranger Things were big winners, each picking up five awards across multiple categories. Music specials Adele: One Night Only and The Beatles: Get Back also each won five awards, the former shutting out the Grammy Awards live telecast, a reliable Emmy-winner in past years, in the outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special category.

Also of note overall, Barack Obama added an Emmy — his first — to his two previous Grammy Awards for his narration on the Netflix documentary Our Great National Parks, and Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy for voicing a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series What If…

The Emmy Award winners in the sound editing and mixing categories are as follows:

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor

Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor

Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor

Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor

Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor

Steven Baine, Foley Artist

David Klotz, Music Editor

Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Barry, “starting now”

Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

John Creed, Dialogue Editor

Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor

Clay Weber, Sound Editor

Darrin Mann, Sound Editor

Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Moon Knight, “Gods and Monsters”

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor

Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor

Matt Hartman, Sound Editor

Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Editor

Leo Marcil, Sound Editor

Joel Raabe, Sound Editor

Ian Chase, Sound Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor

Carl Sealove, Music Editor

Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist

John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”

Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor

Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor

Matt Stutter, Sound Editor

Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor

Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor

Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor

Simon Riley, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer

Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus, “Departures”

Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Walter Anderson, Production Mixer

Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy From 6B”

Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Adele: One Night Only

Paul Wittman, Production Mixer

Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer

Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”

Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer

Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer

Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer

Giles Martin, Music Mixer

The winners in the seven music categories are as follows:

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Severance, “The We We Are,” Theodore Shapiro, composer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys,” Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Lucy And Desi, David Schwartz, composer

Outstanding Music Direction

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, Adam Blackstone, music director

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Schmigadoon! Song Title: “Corn Puddin’,” music & lyrics: Cinco Paul

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

The White Lotus, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Stranger Things, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy,” Nora Felder, music supervisor