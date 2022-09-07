2022 Emmy Award Sound and Music Winners Announced

Los Angeles, CA (September 7, 2021)—The Television Academy announced the winners for the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including for outstanding sound editing and sound mixing and multiple music categories across a variety of program formats, during a two-night ceremony on Sept. 3 and 4.
Overall, TV series Euphoria, The White Lotus and Stranger Things were big winners, each picking up five awards across multiple categories. Music specials Adele: One Night Only and The Beatles: Get Back also each won five awards, the former shutting out the Grammy Awards live telecast, a reliable Emmy-winner in past years, in the outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special category.
Also of note overall, Barack Obama added an Emmy — his first — to his two previous Grammy Awards for his narration on the Netflix documentary Our Great National Parks, and Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy for voicing a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series What If…
The Emmy Award winners in the sound editing and mixing categories are as follows:
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor
Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor
Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor
Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor
Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor
Steven Baine, Foley Artist
David Klotz, Music Editor
Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Barry, “starting now”
Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
John Creed, Dialogue Editor
Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor
Clay Weber, Sound Editor
Darrin Mann, Sound Editor
Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Moon Knight, “Gods and Monsters”
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor
Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor
Matt Hartman, Sound Editor
Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Editor
Leo Marcil, Sound Editor
Joel Raabe, Sound Editor
Ian Chase, Sound Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor
Carl Sealove, Music Editor
Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist
John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”
Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor
Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor
Matt Stutter, Sound Editor
Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor
Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor
Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor
Simon Riley, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer
Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus, “Departures”
Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Walter Anderson, Production Mixer
Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy From 6B”
Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Adele: One Night Only
Paul Wittman, Production Mixer
Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer
Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”
Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer
Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer
Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer
Giles Martin, Music Mixer
The winners in the seven music categories are as follows:
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Severance, “The We We Are,” Theodore Shapiro, composer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys,” Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Lucy And Desi, David Schwartz, composer
Outstanding Music Direction
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, Adam Blackstone, music director
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Schmigadoon! Song Title: “Corn Puddin’,” music & lyrics: Cinco Paul
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
The White Lotus, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
Stranger Things, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy,” Nora Felder, music supervisor