97th Oscars Sound & Music Winners Named

Hollywood, CA (March 3, 2025)—The winners for the 97th annual Oscars were announced Sunday night, including in the three sound and music categories.

Anora ruled the evening, taking home five Academy Awards out of the six categories that it was nominated for, including the awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress.

The winners for the Oscars in the sound and music categories are as follows:

SOUND

Dune: Part Two

Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill



The Academy Award for best sound went to Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill, the team behind Dune: Part Two. The team recently also won AMPS and BAFTA awards in their respective sound categories.

This was John’s first Oscar nomination and win. King, nominated nine times, previously won four Oscars for sound editing (AMPAS formerly honored sound editing and sound mixing separately). This is the second win for Bartlett, who has been nominated three times previously. His first Oscar was for 2021’s Dune. This latest nomination was the eleventh for Hemphill and his third win. He also won for Dune.

For more information on how the Dune audio team tacked the film’s sound, dive into our in-depth coverage of the film, including our interview below and our feature article from last spring.

ORIGINAL SCORE

The Brutalist

Daniel Blumberg



Daniel Blumberg took home the Oscar for his score for The Brutalist. This was the first Academy Award nomination and win for Blumberg, a musician and visual artist who recently also won a BAFTA for best original music for his Brutalist score.

ORIGINAL SONG

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

The Academy Award for best original song went to “El Mal” from Emilia Pérez—music by Clément Ducol and Camille; lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard, the film’s director. This was the first Oscar nomination and award for Ducol and Camille. Audiard, nominated in the best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay categories for Emilia Pérez, was previously nominated for 2009’s A Prophet in the best foreign language film category. “El Mal” also won the Golden Globe for best original song and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for best song.

As a side note to the category, songwriter Diane Warren was nominated for her song, The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight; it was her 16th nomination and loss, tying her with sound engineer Greg P. Russell for the unusual record of most Oscar nominations without a win. That said, the venerable songwriter was presented with an Honorary Academy Award back in 2022.