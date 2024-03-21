Barix Bows New AoIP Broadcast Codec

Zurich, Switzerland (March 20, 2024)—Barix has introduced the LX400, a new broadcast-specific IP audio encoding solution for point-to-point and cloud networking applications, offering benefits for STL, studio-to-studio and other audio networking applications.

The new LX400, to be unveiled at NAB Show 2024, takes the place of the Barix Exstreamer 500, and brings along many of the same features such as contact closures, relays and a USB port for direct-from-device playout. However, it also adds new features to provide efficiencies to broadcasters, and is customizable to support legacy point-to-point and cloud networking scenarios such as syndicated program distribution.

The new unit offers a variety of software codec options, including OPUS and AACplus for compressed transport, and PCM to support uncompressed transmission. The LX400’s inclusion of the OPUS codec is offered since the format essentially delivers lossless quality audio to listeners while using far less bandwidth, reducing audio contribution and distribution costs for broadcasters in the process.

Other first-time features for broadcast-specific Barix hardware products include end-to-end delay control for RTP streaming, adherence to the latest security standards (HTTPS), and stream redundancy modes for uninterrupted broadcasting. The LX400 also enhances buffering performance for Icecast streams.

The LX400 is configurable as an encoder or decoder and is compatible with the Reflector EVO service, offered through StreamGuys, for full-duplex audio contribution and distribution in the cloud. For more traditional point-to-point applications, the LX400 is configured with Barix STL firmware.