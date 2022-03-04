Avid Ends Sales and Customer Support in Russia

In the wake of the continued invasion of Ukraine, Avid has stopped doing business in Russia.

Burlington, MA (March 4, 2022)—In the wake of the continued invasion of Ukraine, Avid has stopped doing business in Russia. Jeff Rosica, CEO & President, confirmed in a statement late Friday, “Avid has ceased all sales and support to all customers, users and resellers in Russia and Belarus.”

Rosica stated, “We simply cannot make it easier for Russia’s political leaders, through state-run and state-owned news and media organizations, to spread propaganda and disinformation.” He added, “…as much as we believe in the positive power of media, there are times when that power is not used for good. This is clearly one of those times…. We urge others in our tight-knit Media & Entertainment industry to also join the international pressure campaign against Russia’s political leaders to stop their aggression immediately.”

Avid has a sizable user base in Russia, with notable customers including the country’s largest film studio, Mosfilm; TV/film content company Russian World Studios; and private television channel NTV. It’s been a notable few days for the company; Avid itself reported a fourth-quarter net income of $15.2 million earlier in the week, with a net income of 33 cents per share.

Rosica’s full statement on ending business in Russia follows:

Russia’s political leaders have crossed a line by attacking the sovereign nation of Ukraine, which has resulted in harm and disruption to her people, including our Avid colleagues. Much of the world has responded with harsh economic sanctions – and Avid is joining them to apply pressure on the Russian regime. We simply cannot make it easier for Russia’s political leaders, through state-run and state-owned news and media organizations, to spread propaganda and disinformation.

To this end, Avid has ceased all sales and support to all customers, users and resellers in Russia and Belarus.

At Avid, we strive to make the world a better place by connecting all people everywhere through the power of media. That’s a big vision, but one that Team Avid fundamentally believes in. As history often reminds us, the world is not as benevolent and caring as we would like it to be. And as much as we believe in the positive power of media, there are times when that power is not used for good. This is clearly one of those times.

Last week, we proudly chose to stand with the people of Ukraine. We have been assisting our Ukraine colleagues and their families to bring them relief on multiple fronts – and intend to do so until peace returns to Ukraine.

We urge others in our tight-knit Media & Entertainment industry to also join the international pressure campaign against Russia’s political leaders to stop their aggression immediately.