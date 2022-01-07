Avid Learning Collective Makes First Awards

Burlington, MA (January 7, 2022)—Avid and the Avid Community Association (ACA) have introduced the Avid Learning Collective program, aiming to provide creative technologies, training and certification to not-for-profit educational organizations that support creators in underrepresented communities.

Each year, the Avid Learning Collective will welcome six additional educational organizations and initiatives that demonstrate the intention and ability to influence the current state of diversity, equity and inclusion through student advancement. For a period of three years, these recipients will have membership in the global Avid Learning Partner program, which brings licenses for Avid creative tools, teacher training and course materials for students as well as peer and professional networking to cultivate visibility, mentoring and job opportunities for students.

The call for applications for the 2022 Avid Learning Collective program awards is now open through February 15, 2022. Applications will be reviewed by a diverse committee of music, film and television professionals who sit on the ACA executive board, as well as Avid employees. Award recipients will be announced in late spring 2022.

The six inaugural award recipients are Boston Arts Academy, Ghetto Film School, Girls Make Beats, Immersive & Inclusive Audio Institute, MAMA Youth Project and The Last Mile.