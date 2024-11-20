Bose Acquires McIntosh, Sonus Faber and Sumiko

Bose has acquired McIntosh Group, the parent company of the McIntosh, Sonus faber and Sumiko Phono Cartridge brands.

Framingham, MA (November 20, 2024)—Bose Corporation has acquired high-end audiophile organization McIntosh Group, the parent company of the McIntosh, Sonus faber and Sumiko Phono Cartridge brands.

McIntosh Group manufactures upscale amplifiers, speakers, turntables and other audio products, significantly expanding Bose’s portfolio. Said by Bose to be a strategic move, the acquisition allows Bose to bring its audio research and technology into the high­-performance and luxury space while it continues to build on its own solutions.

Bose noted in an announcement that it expects the brands will work together to expand their research on creating in-car audio experiences via automotive sound, informed by Bose’s 40 years of experience in car sound. McIntosh, too, has history in that market, having handled the audio experience for select Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee models.

Founded in 1949, McIntosh is located in Binghamton, New York and has a broad audio history, not only in the HiFi space but also live sound, having powered events ranging from presidential inaugurations to the original Woodstock festival.

“Bose’s dedication to research and singular focus on audio provides a tremendous opportunity to complement and enable our own pursuit of delivering inimitable, ultimate-quality audio experiences,” said Daniel Pidgeon, CEO of McIntosh Group. “Gaining access to their expertise as a pioneer in automotive audio will also help us accelerate our presence and enable us to deliver solutions that are commensurate with our reputation and performance standards.”

Lila Snyder, CEO of Bose Corporation stated, “We look forward to honoring the heritage of these brands, investing in their future and pushing the boundaries of audio innovation to bring customers experiences they’ve never heard before.”

McIntosh and Sonus faber will maintain its focus on amplifiers, loudspeakers, turntables, and other high-end products. Bose acquired McIntosh Group from Highlander Partners, L.P., a Dallas-based private investment firm. Jones Day acted as Bose’s legal counsel.