Ross Video Acquires LAMA

Ottawa, Canada (September 5, 2025)—Ross Video has acquired Netherlands-based audio production software developer LAMA, known for its live mixing solutions.

According to the announcement, LAMA’s software is designed to streamline live audio workflows, whether operated by pro audio engineers or streaming content creators, as it supports use cases ranging from live broadcasts and esports to corporate events and streaming. Its features address connectivity, mixing and mix automation with a software-defined approach.

LAMA (Lean and Mean Audio) has already demonstrated its real-world use, powering Eurosport’s Olympic Games Paris 2024 and enabling SK Gaming to handle esports audio with NDI integration.

“LAMA was built to challenge the traditional complexities of live audio,” said Ewan Cameron, co-founder and CCO of LAMA. “Joining Ross Video allows us to keep innovating while expanding access to our technology through a trusted global brand.”

The acquisition is part of Ross Video’s focus on end-to-end solutions for live production, according to the company. “We’re always listening to our customers, and they kept telling us how impressed they were with LAMA’s intuitive approach to audio mixing,” said Nigel Spratling, vice president of production switchers at Ross Video. “When we took a closer look, it was clear LAMA had built something truly special: technology that’s modern, efficient, and aligned with the needs of today’s operators.”