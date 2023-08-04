‘Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season’ Agenda Announced

Los Angeles, CA (August 4, 2023)—Every year, Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season puts you in the room with the sound teams that work on the biggest streaming hits. Now the agenda for this year’s edition, taking place August 15, 2023, has been announced, presenting panels with the audio pros on top Amazon and Hulu shows.
Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season is a virtual event honoring the year’s best creative talent in television sound—Editing, Mixing and Music—and their work, which deserves to be recognized.
The free, one-day event will include behind-the-scenes interviews with the leading supervising sound editors, sound designers, re-recording mixers, composers, production sound mixers, editors, technologists and creative talent vying for this year’s Best Sound awards.
This year’s agenda includes:
The Sound Team from Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Panelists: Ron Bochar & Mathew Price
Amazon’s The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power
Panelists: Robby Stambler & Damian Del Borrello
Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building
Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer
Andrew Lange, Re-Recording Mixer
Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer
Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer
Amazon’s The Boys
Panelists: Wade Barnett
