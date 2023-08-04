‘Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season’ Agenda Announced

The sound teams behind top Amazon and Hulu hits will pull back the curtain on what they do at Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season.

Los Angeles, CA (August 4, 2023)—Every year, Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season puts you in the room with the sound teams that work on the biggest streaming hits. Now the agenda for this year’s edition, taking place August 15, 2023, has been announced, presenting panels with the audio pros on top Amazon and Hulu shows.

Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season is a virtual event honoring the year’s best creative talent in television sound—Editing, Mixing and Music—and their work, which deserves to be recognized.

The free, one-day event will include behind-the-scenes interviews with the leading supervising sound editors, sound designers, re-recording mixers, composers, production sound mixers, editors, technologists and creative talent vying for this year’s Best Sound awards.

This year’s agenda includes:

The Sound Team from Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Panelists: Ron Bochar & Mathew Price

Amazon’s The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power

Panelists: Robby Stambler & Damian Del Borrello

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building

Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer

Andrew Lange, Re-Recording Mixer

Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer

Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer

Amazon’s The Boys

Panelists: Wade Barnett

Don’t miss the Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season virtual event — register today for free!