Just Announced: Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season Returns!

Los Angeles, CA (May 2, 2023)—Mix Magazine is excited to announce its annual Mix Sessions Emmy Awards Season virtual event! Taking place Wednesday, June 7, Mix Sessions will honor the year’s best creative talent in television sound-editing, mixing and music, just days before this year’s nominations window opens from Thursday, June 15 through Monday, June 26.

The annual Mix Sessions Emmy Awards Season event goes behind the scenes with the composers and sound teams of the year’s hottest series, episodics, comedies and dramas.

Honoring the year’s best creative talent, the free virtual event includes interviews with the leading supervising sound editors, sound designers, re-recording mixers, composers, production sound mixers, editors, technologists and creative talent, all vying for this year’s Best Sound awards to be presented at the 75th Emmy Awards on September 18, 2023.

The panel and agenda is currently being finalized, but find out more, and keep up to date with the event at www.mixsoundforfilm.com/sessions

Who Attends Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season?

Creatives: Independent and facility-based sound editors, mixers and technologists, working with dialog, effects and music.

Technologists: Chief engineers, system integrators and the leading developers in workflow and product development.

Manufacturers: The leading manufacturers in sound for picture technology from leading major and independent Hollywood studios.

