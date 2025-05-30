DAS Audio Adds Burton Ishmael

New York, NY (May 30, 2025)—Noted FOH engineer Burton Ishmael has joined DAS Audio in the role of Senior Market Development Manager, Pro Audio, where he will focus on the growth of the loudspeaker brand’s ARA series.

A longtime live sound engineer, Ishmael has mixed the likes of Post Malone, NAS, HER, Bryson Tiller, and Lil Baby, and manned the board for Madonna’s 2023-24 Celebration tour, which circled the world, playing more than 80 dates before culminating in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, where he mixed the final show for an audience of 1.6 million people. Currently part of the team supporting NBC’s late-night programming such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live, Ishmael joins the DAS team already intimately familiar with the company’s product line.

Burton first encountered DAS Audio in the mid-2000s as an independent engineer and business owner, and over the years, he’s been a user, buyer and installer. “DAS helped me grow,” he said. “They’ve always been there with support, with tools, and with people who care. It feels like family.”

Now joining that family, Ishmael will focus on goal introducing more people to what DAS Audio and its flagship ARA series can do. “This is the moment in my career where I get to share everything I’ve learned,” he said. “Mixing, system design, the science of sound…I get to put it all to work for the next wave of engineers.”

Remarking on the hiring, Jaime Villegas, General Manager of DAS Audio of America, stated, “His belief in the ARA Series and what it represents , power, precision, and forward-thinking design, means everything to us. Burton has been a longtime supporter of the brand, and having someone of his caliber and passion championing our newest generation of products makes this incredibly special.”