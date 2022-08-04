Don’t Miss MixNYC: Immersive Music Production This Saturday!

New York, NY (August 4, 2022)—The largest pro-audio event ever put together about Immersive Music takes place this Saturday! MixNYC: Immersive Music Mixing is taking place in-person at New York’s legendary Power Station studio—and there’s still time to register. Speaking, demoing and sharing in-person will be (in no particular order):
- Alex Psaroudakis (Grammy-winning, multi-platinum mastering engineer).
- Joe Grasso (Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum engineer).
- Bob Clearmountain (Legendary producer/mix engineer).
- Jason Staniulis (Noted mix engineer).
- George Massenburg (Legendary producer/engineer/designer).
- Ann Mincieli (Engineer/Owner, Jungle City Studios).
- F. Reid Shippen (Grammy-winning producer/engineer).
- Troy Germano (Owner, Germano Studios The Hit Factory).
- Rich Keller (7x Grammy-nominated mixer and producer).
- Brian Chirlo (multi-platinum mixer).
- Joseph J. Chudyk (multi-platinum Atmos mixing engineer).
- Ronald Prent (Legendary mix engineer).
- Darcy Proper (Grammy-winning mastering engineer).
- Donna Kloepfer (GM/VP, Battery Studios/Sony Music Ent.).
- Daniel Schlett (Engineer/Owner, Strange Weather Recording).
- Stephen Webber (Power Station at Berklee NYC).
- Joe Bonamassa via remote (Blues giant)
- Kevin “Caveman” Shirley via remote (Legendary producer/engineer)
…and many more pros! Check the full agenda for more details.
SO MUCH TO SEE AND HEAR:
- Studio A will host Kali Audio in Studio A, presenting Using A Moving Microphone Measurement To Tune A Multichannel System.
- Studio B will host SSL’s System T S500 immersive mixing console and JBL Professional Model 708i speakers in a fully immersive 7.1.4 immersive music mixing system.
- Studio C will host IK Multimedia with the all-star panels Mixing Hip Hop for Atmos; Atmos Mixing & Mastering: Maintain the Artist’s Vision Without Compromise; and The Challenges of Spatial Audio in Different Genres.
- Studio G will host cutting-edge spatial audio technologies from Sennheiser, Neumann, Dear Reality and Merging Technologies.
- On-site presences of Sound Particles and Wholegrain Digital Systems.
- The Black Box will host BerkleeNYC discussing and demoing Creating Immersive Audio for the Metaverse and Cinematic 360 Video.
…And if you read this far, you can get in for $25 using the Promo Code “MixMag” when you register at https://www.mixmusicproduction.com/2022/home