Don’t Miss MixNYC: Immersive Music Production This Saturday!

Check out this full rundown of all the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum pros; top manufacturers; and crucial topics being covered this Saturday at MixNYC (and then find the special promo code at the end for reduced registration).

New York, NY (August 4, 2022)—The largest pro-audio event ever put together about Immersive Music takes place this Saturday! MixNYC: Immersive Music Mixing is taking place in-person at New York’s legendary Power Station studio—and there’s still time to register. Speaking, demoing and sharing in-person will be (in no particular order):

Alex Psaroudakis (Grammy-winning, multi-platinum mastering engineer).

Joe Grasso (Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum engineer).

Bob Clearmountain (Legendary producer/mix engineer).

Jason Staniulis (Noted mix engineer).

George Massenburg (Legendary producer/engineer/designer).

Ann Mincieli (Engineer/Owner, Jungle City Studios).

F. Reid Shippen (Grammy-winning producer/engineer).

Troy Germano (Owner, Germano Studios The Hit Factory).

Rich Keller (7x Grammy-nominated mixer and producer).

Brian Chirlo (multi-platinum mixer).

Joseph J. Chudyk (multi-platinum Atmos mixing engineer).

Ronald Prent (Legendary mix engineer).

Darcy Proper (Grammy-winning mastering engineer).

Donna Kloepfer (GM/VP, Battery Studios/Sony Music Ent.).

Daniel Schlett (Engineer/Owner, Strange Weather Recording).

Stephen Webber (Power Station at Berklee NYC).

Joe Bonamassa via remote (Blues giant)

Kevin “Caveman” Shirley via remote (Legendary producer/engineer)

…and many more pros! Check the full agenda for more details.

SO MUCH TO SEE AND HEAR:

Studio A will host Kali Audio in Studio A, presenting Using A Moving Microphone Measurement To Tune A Multichannel System.

Studio B will host SSL’s System T S500 immersive mixing console and JBL Professional Model 708i speakers in a fully immersive 7.1.4 immersive music mixing system.

Studio C will host IK Multimedia with the all-star panels Mixing Hip Hop for Atmos; Atmos Mixing & Mastering: Maintain the Artist’s Vision Without Compromise; and The Challenges of Spatial Audio in Different Genres.

Studio G will host cutting-edge spatial audio technologies from Sennheiser, Neumann, Dear Reality and Merging Technologies.

On-site presences of Sound Particles and Wholegrain Digital Systems.

The Black Box will host BerkleeNYC discussing and demoing Creating Immersive Audio for the Metaverse and Cinematic 360 Video.

