Goer Dynamics Acquires AURO-3D IP and Personnel

Goer Dynamics, new parent company to Dynaudio and others, has acquired the Auro-3D immersive audio technology.

Brussels, Belgium (December 5, 2024)—Denmark’s Goerdyna Group has established Goer Dynamics B.V., a newly formed Belgian entity that will spearhead the advancement and global deployment of Auro-3D technology. Goer Dynamics is also the parent company for the audio brands Dynaudio, Libratone and XEO.

Goer Dynamics expects the acquisition of NewAuro B.V.’s knowledge, assets and Auromix s-3D solutions to strengthen its presence across core markets, including consumer, professional audio, automotive, gaming and mobile sectors, according to the company.

Goer Dynamics B.V., headquartered in Brussels, will take over the business operations, intellectual property and key personnel of NewAuro, based in Gooik, Belgium, which in turn acquired the assets of Auro Technologies in 2022. The move is intended to ensure a seamless transition and continuity for partners, clients and stakeholders.

Goerdyna Group expects the acquisition to aid it in delivering immersive audio experiences while expanding its market footprint across Europe and beyond. Goerdyna’s other brands include Dynaudio, which manufactures high-quality home loudspeakers, professional studio monitors and immersive automotive audio systems; Libratone, which trades in consumer headphones and wireless speakers; and XEO, which recently launched the POD personal entertainment capsule.

In a statement, Goer Dynamics B.V. noted that its goal going forth after the Auro-3D acquisition is to use the technology for applications such as streaming live concerts in high resolution, immersive sound for in-car audio experiences and extended reality uses in gaming and entertainment.