New Streaming Platform Will Deliver Auro-3D

Gooik, Belgium (May 22, 2024)—Upcoming platform Pure Audio Streaming will make a library of high-resolution audiophile recordings, previously only available on Blu-ray, available in the Auro-3D immersive format.

According to a company statement, the new service aims to provide listeners with high-quality, immersive sound, and offers more than 300 notable recordings such as Grammy-winning LUX by 2L Records, are available to stream in high-resolution Auro-3D immersive audio or binaural.

“We are excited to bring Pure Audio Streaming to the listening world,” says Stefan Bock, founder and developer of the Pure Audio Blu-ray disc format. “Our goal is to provide an unmatched audio experience that brings music to life in a way that has never been possible until now. With Pure Audio Streaming, we are not just streaming music but creating immersive audio experiences using Auro-3D technology.”

The upcoming streaming service is built on the Artist Connection streaming platform, which natively supports the Auro-3D format and claims to be the only platform capable of streaming lossless, high-resolution highly secure, dedicated white-box streaming services for content creators, venues, studios and their production teams.

The service’s immersive audio titles will be released in the Auro-3D standard as stereo/binaural and high-resolution immersive allowing users to enjoy Auro-3D’s immersive audio experience regardless of their setup, whether they’re using headphones or a full-fledged home theater system.

“Auro-3D is committed to pushing the boundaries of audio technology and delivering the best possible listening experience,” says Rudy Van Duppen, CEO of NEWAURO, the company behind the Auro-3D format. “We are thrilled that Pure Audio is bringing its extensive library to streaming, with Auro-3D support as the first immersive codec on the platform. Anyone with headphones or a home theater receiver that supports Auro-3D can now enjoy this library of incredible music.”

The new service will be available in Q4 of 2024.