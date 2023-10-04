HPA Announces Nominations for 2023 Creative Category

The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Awards Committee has announced nominees, including for the sound category.

Hollywood, CA (October 4, 2023)—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Awards Committee has announced nominees for the 2023 HPA Awards creative categories, including sound.

The HPA Awards celebrate outstanding achievement and artistic excellence by both individuals and teams, underscoring the pivotal role that their talent and skill play in storytelling. Established in 2006, the HPA Awards honor outstanding contributions in color grading, editing, sound and visual effects across episodics, commercials and feature films.

The awards gala is set for November 9, 2023, at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Hollywood.

The 2023 HPA Awards Creative Category nominees for sound are:

Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature

“Barbie”

Ai-Ling Lee, Kevin O’Connell, Dan Kenyon

Warner Bros. Post Production Services

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Scott Gershin, Chris Richardson, Masanobu ‘Tomi’ Tomita, Andrew Vernon, Dan Gamache

Sound Lab a Keywords Studio

“Creed III”

Aaron Glascock, Tom Ozanich, Walter Spencer, Curt Schulkey

Warner Bros. Post Production Services

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

Mark Stoeckinger, Andy Koyama, Casey Genton, Alan Rankin, Manfred Banach

Formosa Group

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Jason W. Jennings, Julian Slater, Greg P. Russell, Paul Pirola, Ken McGill, Mia Stewart

Warner Bros. Post Production Services

Outstanding Sound – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

“Star Trek: Picard – The Last Generation”

Matthew E. Taylor, Michael Schapiro, Todd Grace, Ed Carr III, Ian Shedd

Warner Bros. Post Production Services

“The Last of Us – Infected”

Michael Benavente, Marc Fishman, Kevin Roache, Chris Terhune, Chris Battaglia

Formosa Group

“Barry – it takes a psycho”

Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor, John Creed, Rickley Dumm

Warner Bros. Post Production Services

Elmo Ponsdomenech, Teddy Salas

Sony Pictures Entertainment

“Wednesday – A Murder of Woes”

Mike Baskerville, Jamie Sulek, John Loranger, Alastair Gray, Dan Sexton

Company 3

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Hegemony”

Matthew E. Taylor, Michael Schapiro, Todd Grace, Ed Carr III, Sean Heissinger

Warner Bros. Post Production Services

Outstanding Sound – Documentary

“32 Sounds”

Mark Mangini, Robert Kellough, Eliza Paley, Joanna Fang, Blake Collins

Formosa Group

“A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting”

Daniel Timmons

Harbor Sound

“Good Night Oppy”

Mark Mangini, Dave Whitehead, Tim Walston, Dave Bach, Angela Claverie

Formosa Group

“If These Walls Could Sing”

George Foulgham, Philip Moroz, Alex Gibson, Tom Verstappen, Miles Sullivan

George Foulgham Soundscapes Ltd.

“Moonage Daydream”

Nina Hartstone, David Giammarco, John Warhurst, Paul Massey

Public Road Productions