HPA Announces Sound Category Nominations

Burbank, CA (October 4, 2024)—The Hollywood Professional Association has announced the nominations for its annual HPA Awards, which honor the contributions of artists and technologists to entertainment content, including three sound categories.

Overall for 2024, the HPA Awards’ 19th year, “Dune: Part Two” and “The Creator,” which are both nominated for outstanding sound, along with “Inside Out 2” lead the list of feature nominations with three each.

The HPA previously announced that FotoKem will receive the Charles S. Swartz Award for industry contributions and Adobe, Disguise, Cuebric and Evercast will be honored for engineering excellence.

Winners will be announced during an awards gala on November 7 at The Television Academy in North Hollywood, CA.

The 2024 HPA Awards Creative Category nominees in the sound categories are as follows:

Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature

Alien: Romulus

Will Files, Lee Gilmore, Mark Paterson, Polly McKinnon, David Butler, Chris Terhune (Pacific Standard Sound)

Civil War

Glenn Freemantle, Howard Bargroff, Adam Scrivener, Ben Barker, Gillian Dodders (Formosa Group UK)

The Creator

Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Malte Bieler, David Bach (E² Sound)

Tom Ozanich, Dean A. Zupancic (Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services)

Dune: Part Two

Richard King, Dave Whitehead, Martin Kwok, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Andrew Bock (Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services)

Música

Christopher S. Aud, Aaron Glascock, Eliza Pollack Zebert, Mitch Osias, Rob Young, Jennifer Barak (Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services)

Outstanding Sound – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

All The Light We Cannot See – Episode 4

Craig Henighan, Ryan Cole, Jill Purdy, Emma Present, David Grimaldi, Mark Paterson /(Pacific Standard Sound)

Fallout – The Head

Keith Rogers, Steve Bucino, Susan Cahill, Jane Boegel-Koch, Daniel Colman, Christopher Kaller (NBCUniversal)

Interview with the Vampire – And That’s the End of It. There’s Nothing Else

Howard Bargroff, Harry Barnes, Jamie Caple, Mark Timms, Adam Armitage, Michael Holubec (Formosa Group)

No One Will Save You

Will Files, Chris Terhune, Ailene Roberts, James Miller, Matt “Smokey” Cloud (Pacific Standard Sound)

True Detective – Night Country: Part 6

Howard Bargroff, Mark Timms (Formosa Group UK)

Martín Hernández, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Michele Woods

Outstanding Sound – Documentary

Chimp Crazy – Monkey Love

Roberto Fernandez (Harbor)

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes

Tom Paul, Eric Offin, Ben Whitver, Peter Russell, Kristin Catuogno (Tom Paul Studios)

Kiss the Future

Samir Foco, Ron Bartlett, Bryan Parker, William Harp, Taylor Jackson // Formosa Group

Porcelain War

Robert Mackenzie, Sam Hayward, Jared Dwyer, Andrew Miller, Alex Francis, Karina Rezhevska (RMS)

To Kill a Tiger

Lou Solakofski, Jonathan Goldsmith, Ed Douglas, Elma Bellow, Jordan Kawai, Anita Kushwaha (Formosa Group)