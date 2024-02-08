IPMX Announces Finalized Specs

A milestone in the development of the Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) standards was announced at ISE 2024.

Bothell, WA & Sea Isle, NJ (February 8, 2024)—The Video Services Forum (VSF), in collaboration with the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), announced a milestone in the development of the Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) standards at ISE 2024.

Following a VSF testing event held at the Matrox Video facility in Munich, Germany, where multiple manufacturers with IPMX implementations validated core specifications, the event marks the transition of many of the essential IPMX documents—encompassing critical aspects of audio and video transport, HDCP, control plane requirements, and system timing—from draft to finalized specifications.

Samuel Recine, vice president, global strategic partnerships, Matrox video and pro AV working group chairperson for AIMS, reflected on the significance of this milestone: “There is no question that IPMX is gaining momentum in the pro AV market. The elevation of these documents from the VSF will only accelerate that trend and that is an enormously important milestone for IPMX and the pro AV industry as a whole. With these documents in their final form, IPMX can now be implemented by even more manufacturers, which is what is needed for a robust, open AV-over-IP ecosystem.”

The testing event heralds the release of several IPMX specifications, a milestone in the protocol’s development. These include vital documents for Uncompressed Video (TR-10-2), Constant Bit Rate (CBR) Video (TR-10-11), PCM Audio (TR-10-3), System Timing and Definitions (TR-10-1), HDCP Key Exchange Protocol (HKEP) Copy Protection (TR-10-5), and NMOS requirements specific to IPMX (TR-10-8).

Work is reportedly ongoing on aspects such as interoperable USB extension, profiles and detailed testing requirements. AIMS and VSF, as well as the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), creators of NMOS, remain committed to this collaborative effort, with the aim of announcing additional developments in the near future.