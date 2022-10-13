Jack Antonoff to Keynote AES New York 2022 Convention

New York, NY (October 13, 2022)—Multi-award-winning producer/songwriter/instrumentalist/singer Jack Antonoff will share insights into his Grammy-winning career next Wednesday, October 19, at the AES New York 2022 Convention, being held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.

As a songwriter and producer, Antonoff, who in 2021 was credited by the BBC for having “redefined pop music,” has collaborated with the likes of Diana Ross, Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey and Kevin Abstract, in addition to creating work with his current band, Bleachers. He curated and produced the 2022 Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, featuring the single “Turn Up the Sunshine” by Diana Ross and Tame Impala. Over the years, Antonoff has collected numerous accolades, including six Grammy Awards, most recently winning the 2022 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year.

“The Audio Engineering Society is beyond excited to have Jack Antonoff give our opening keynote at the AES New York Convention,” stated Jonathan Wyner, AES New York 2022 Convention Chair. “Jack is a driving force at an exciting time in the world of music production as one of the most sought-after producers by chart-topping artists. He is in full command of his technology and tools as he innovates to help projects ‘find their voice.’ The diversity of projects he works on is a testament to his remarkable versatility. We look forward to gaining insights about his work and his personal connection to the technology and art of music production.”

The Keynote will take place at 12:15 pm on Wednesday, October 19, as part of the Convention’s Opening Ceremony. Information about free Exhibits+ or upgraded All Access registration, along with details on hundreds more events and opportunities happening during the Convention, can be found at AESShow.com.