Latin Grammy Engineering and Production Nominations Announced

The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, including those honoring engineers and producers.

Miami, FL (September 18, 2025)—The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, including those honoring engineers and producers.

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is top of the heap this year with 12 awards, including album of the year and record of the year, one of two categories in which he is competing with himself. To date, he has collected 52 nominations and 12 wins.

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, from Argentina, scored 10 nominations for their album while Edgar Barrera, a staple at the Latin Grammys, racked up 10 nominations this year, including for producer of the year. Barrera had the most nominations of any artist in 2023 and 2024.

This year’s televised awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The three-hour telecast will be produced by TelevisaUnivision and will air across the network’s U.S. platforms beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central). It will be preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT (6 p.m. Central).

Exactly who will perform on this year’s show remains to be seen, during this time of heightened tensions between the Latin community and the U.S. government’s immigration authorities. Bad Bunny, who sold out 31 shows at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in his hometown of San Juan this summer, recently told U.K. publication i-D that he was concerned about ICE potentially targeting his concerts when he announced earlier this year that he had no plans to perform in the U.S.

This year’s Latin Grammy Award engineering and production nominees are:

Record of the Year

“Baile Inolvidable,” Bad Bunny

Big Jay, Elikai, Julito Gaston, La Paciencia & Mag, record producers; Antonio Caraballo, Luis Amed Irizarry, Armando López & Roberto Rosado, recording engineers; Josh Gudwin, mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

“DTmF,” Bad Bunny

Scotty Dittrich, Hydra Hitz, La Paciencia, Julia Lewis, Mag & Tyler Spry, record producers; Antonio Caraballo, Roberto Rosado & Tyler Spry, recording engineers; Josh Gudwin, mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

“El Día Del Amigo,” CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Rafa Arcaute & Federico Vindver, record producers; Rafa Arcaute, Luis Tomás La Madrid & Federico Vindver, recording engineers; Rafa Arcaute, Felipe Bernal, Lewis Pickett & Federico Vindver, mixers; Lewis Pickett, mastering engineer

“#Tetas,” CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Rafa Arcaute & Federico Vindver, record producers; Rafa Arcaute, Luis Tomás La Madrid & Federico Vindver, recording engineers; Rafa Arcaute, Felipe Bernal, Lewis Pickett & Federico Vindver, mixers; Lewis Pickett, mastering engineer

“Desastres Fabulosos,” Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia

Nico Cotton, record producer; Nico Cotton & Julio Gómez Núñez, recording engineers; Nico Cotton, mixer; Fred Kevorkian, mastering engineer

“Lara,” Zoe Gotusso

Cachorro López & Diego Mema, record producers; Demián Nava, recording engineer; César Sogbe, mixer; Javier Fracchia, mastering engineer

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,” Karol G; Edgar Barrera, Karol G & Sky Rompiendo, record producers; Joel Iglesias, recording engineer; Luis Barrera Jr., mixer; Luis Barrera Jr., mastering engineer

“Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade

Adán Jodorowsky & Natalia Lafourcade, record producers; Jack Lahana, recording engineer; Jack Lahana, mixer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer

“Ao Teu Lado,” Liniker

Julio César Gonçalves De Souza, Liniker & Gustavo Ruiz Chagas, record producers; Ricado Camera, Adonias Farias De Souza Júnior, Daniel Mariano Gonçalves, Julio César Gonçalves De Souza, André Malaquias, João Milliet, Gabriel Pinheiro Machado Milliet & Gustavo Ruiz Chagas, recording engineers; João Milliet, mixer; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer

“Palmeras En El Jardín,” Alejandro Sanz

Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Alfonso Pérez Arias & Spread Lof, record producers; Frank Lozano, Alfonso Pérez & Felipe Trujillo, recording engineers; Lewis Pickett, mixer; David Kutch, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

Cosa Nuestra, Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro, Jorge Pizarro & Nino Karlo Segarra, album producers; Jorge Pizarro, album recording engineer; Josh Gudwin, album mixer; Rauw Alejandro, Christhian Daniel Mojica, Jorge Pizarro & Nino Karlo Segarra, songwriters

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny;

La Paciencia, Mag & Tainy, album producers; Antonio Caraballo & Roberto José Rosado Torres, album recording engineers; Josh Gudwin, album mixer; Bad Bunny, Marco Daniel Borrero, Marcos Efraín Masis & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters

Papota, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Rafa Arcaute, Ignacio Cruz, Danny Flores, Jean Rodriguez & Federico Vindver, album producers; Rafa Arcaute, Luis Tomás La Madrid, Josh Newell & Federico Vindver, album recording engineers; Rafa Arcaute, Felipe Bernal, Josh Newell, Lewis Pickett & Federico Vindver, album mixers; Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL, Ulises Guerriero, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver, songwriters

Raíces, Gloria Estefan;

Emilio Estefan, Jr., album producer; Carlos Alvarez, Dave Poler & Andres Varona, album recording engineers; Carlos Alvarez, album mixer; Emilio Estefan, Jr., songwriter; Mike Fuller, album mastering engineer

Puñito De Yocahú, Vicente García

Eduardo Cabra & Vicente García, album producers; Eduardo Cabra, Vicente García & Harbey Marín, album recording engineers; Harold Wendell Sanders, album mixer; Vicente García, songwriter

al romper la burbuja, Joaquina

Joaquina & Julio Reyes Copello, album producers; Santiago Borja, Joaquina, Natalia Ramirez, Robin Reumers, Julio Reyes Copello, Daniel Riaño Restrepo & Natalia Schesinger, album recording engineers; Lee Smith, album mixer; Joaquina, songwriter; Ted Jensen, album mastering engineer

Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade

Adán Jodorowsky & Natalia Lafourcade, album producers; Jack Lahana, album recording engineer; Jack Lahana, album mixer; Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter; Bernie Grundman, album mastering engineer

Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León

Alberto De Jesús Medina Velásquez & Antonio De Jesús Zepeda Rivera, album producers; Alberto De Jesús Medina Velásquez, album recording engineer; Alberto De Jesús Medina Velásquez, album mixer; Carín León, songwriter; Alberto Medina, mastering engineer

Caju, Liniker

Marcio Arantes, José Henrique Castanho De Godoy Pinheiro, Julio Fejuca, Liniker, André Murilo Da Silva, Nave Beats, Filipe Pampuri, Iuri Rio Branco, Gustavo Ruiz, Seko Bass & Joel Souza Silva, album producers; Marcio Arantes, Ricado Camera, Julio Fejuca, Adonias Junior, André Malaquias, Dani Mariano, Gabriel Milliet, João Milliet, Nave Beats, Pedro Quiriku, Iuri Rio Branco, Gustavo Ruiz, Vitor Vaughan & Dalton Luiz Vicente, album recording engineers; Rafael Fadul de Assumpção & João Milliet, album mixers; Marcio Arantes, Roberto Dalcom Bastos Barreto, Henrique Castanho De Godoy Pinheiro, Amaro João De Freitas Neto, Julio Fejuca, Liniker, Vinicius Leonard Moreira, André Murilo Da Silva, Roosevelt Ribeiro De Carvalho, Iuri Rio Branco & Gustavo Ruiz, songwriters; Mike Bozzi & Felipe Tichauer, album mastering engineers

En Las Nubes – Con Mis Panas, Elena Rose

Héctor Mazzarri & Rafael Rodriguez, album producers; Rafferty Santiago, album mixer; Hector Mazzarri, Daniel Rondon & Elena Rose, songwriters; Orlando Ferrer, mastering engineer

¿Y Ahora Qué?, Alejandro Sanz

Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño & Richi López, album producers; Richi López, Frank Lozano, Alfonso Pérez & Felipe Trujillo, album recording engineers; Lewis Pickett, album mixer; Manuel Lorente Freire, Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Ricardo López & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters

Best Engineered Album

Bodhiria, Judeline

Isidro Acedo, Rob Bisel, Pablo Gómez Cano & Pablo López García, engineers; Lewis Pickett, mixer; Lewis Pickett, mastering engineer

Caju, Liniker

Marcio Arantes, Iuri Rio Branco, Ricardo Camera, Júlio Fejuca, Pedro Henrique Ferreira Rodrigues, André Malaquias, Daniel Mariano, João Milliet, Vinicius Leonard Moreira, Gabriel Pinheiro, Gustavo Ruiz, Adonias Souza Júnior, Vitor Vaughan & Dalton Luiz Vicente, engineers; Mike Bozzi, Rafael Fadul de Assumpção & João Milliet, mixers; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer

Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade

Jack Lahana, engineer; Jack Lahana, mixer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer

Enquanto Os Distraídos Amam, Pedro Emílio

Tó Brandileone & Matheus Stiirmer, engineers; Pedro Peixoto, mixer; Fili Filizzola, mastering engineer

Love Cole Porter, Antonio Adolfo

Leo Alcantara & Marcelo Saboia, engineers; Marcelo Saboia, mixer; Andre Dias, mastering engineer

Producer of the Year

Rafa Arcaute, Federico Vindver

Edgar Barrera

Nico Cotton

Mauricio Rengifo, Andres Torres

Matheus Stiirmer

Best Classical Album

Brouwer, Erena & Others: Guitar Works, Ausiàs Parejo

José Luis Ruiz Del Puerto, album producer

Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina, María Dueñas

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitry Lipay, album producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Kaleidoscope – Contemporary Piano Music by Female Composers from Around the World, Isabel Dobarro

Javier Monteverde, album producer

Radamés, São Paulo Chamber Soloists

São Paulo Chamber Soloists, producer

Sisters of the Moon, Susana Gómez Vázquez

Gonzalo Noqué, album producer