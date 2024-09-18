Latin Grammy Engineering and Production Nominations Announced

Latin Grammy Award nominees for categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers and record producers have been announced.

Miami, FL (September 18, 2024)—The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for its 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers and record producers.

Songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera, who topped the 2023 Latin Grammy nomination list, is back at the top again this year with nine nods. He is once again nominated as producer of the year and as a producer on Karol G’s Mi Ex Tenía Razón, which is nominated for record of the year.

Karol G and Bad Bunny are tied in second place with eight Latin Grammy nominations each. Juan Luis Guerra, nominated as producer of the year and as a producer on his own releases in the record of the year and album of the year categories, received five nominations.

The Latin Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for November 14, 2024 and will air from Miami on Univision, Galavisión and ViX.

This year’s Latin Grammy nominees for engineering and production are as follows:

Record of the Year

Mil Veces

Anitta

Marcio Arantes, Dj Gabriel Do Borel & Julia Lewis, record producers; Denzel “Heartbreak” Richards, Jean Rodriguez & Pamela Velez, recording engineers; Eli Heisler & Rob

Kinski, mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

Track from: Funk Generation

[Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment]

Monaco

Bad Bunny

Argel, Smash David, Edsclusive, La Paciencia & Mag, record producers; Colin Leonard, recording engineer; Josh Gudwin, mixer; Bad Bunny, mastering engineer

Track from: Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana

[Rimas Entertainment LLC]

Una Vida Pasada

Camilo & Carin Leon

Camilo, record producer; Richard Bravo, Oscar Convers, Frank Fuentes, Nico González, Nicolás Ramírez & Daniel Uribe, recording engineers; Nico González & Nicolás Ramírez, mixers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer

Track from: Dos

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Hecho A Mano (HAMM)]

Catalina

Cimafunk & Monsieur Periné

Fux Beat, record producer; Jose Manuel Morales Duluc, recording engineer; Jonathan Vergara, mixer; Bassy Bob Brockmann, mastering engineer

[Terapia Productions]

Derrumbe

Jorge Drexler

Rafa Arcaute, Jorge Drexler & Federico Vindver, record producers; Rafa Arcaute, Lucas Piedracueva & Federico Vandiver, recording engineers; Carlos Hernández Carbonell, mastering engineer

[Sony Music Entertainment España]

Con Dinero y Sin Dinero

Fonseca & Grupo Niche

José Aguirre & Fonseca, record producers; José Aguirre, Carlos Bonilla & Germán Rodríguez, recording engineers; Carlos Alvarez, mixer; Mike Fuller, mastering engineer

Track from: Tropicalia

[2024 Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

Mi Ex Tenía Razón

Karol G

Edgar Barrera & Mag, record producers; Na, recording engineer; Mag, mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Track from: Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)

[Bichota Records / Interscope Records]

Mambo 23

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Juan Luis Guerra & Janina Rosado, record producers; Allan Leschhorn, recording engineer; Allan Leschhorn, mixer; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer

Track from: Radio Güira

[Rimas Entertainment LLC]

Tenochtitlán

Mon Laferte

Manú Jalil & Mon Laferte, record producers; Isaí Araujo, Manú Jalil, Daniel Martinez & Pablo Rojas, recording engineers; Ignacio Sotelo, mixer; Chalo González, mastering engineer

[Universal Music Mexico]

Igual Que Un Ángel

Kali Uchis & Peso Pluma

Carter Lang, Jean Rodriguez, Kali Uchis & Dylan Wiggins, record producers; Luca Brown, Austen Jux-Chandler, Enrique Larreal & Jean Rodriguez, recording engineers; Neal Pogue, mixer; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Track from: Orquídeas

[Geffen Records]

Album of the Year

Bolero

Ángela Aguilar

Pepe Aguilar & Cheche Alara, album producers; Norberto Islas & Peter Mokran, album recording engineers; Peter Mokran, album mixer; Bernie Grundman, album mastering engineer

[Machin Records]

Cuatro

Camilo

Camilo, album producer; Oscar Convers, Frank Fuentes, Nico González, Natalia Ramírez, Nicolás Ramírez & Daniel Uribe, album recording engineers; Nico González & Nicolás Ramírez,

album mixers; Camilo, songwriter; Adam Ayan, album mastering engineer

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Hecho A Mano (HAMM)]

Xande Canta Caetano

Xande De Pilares

Pretinho Da Serrinha, album producer; Igor Ferreira, album recording engineer; Igor Ferreira, album mixer; Caetano Veloso, songwriter; Alexandre Rabaço, album mastering engineer

[Gold Records / Uns Produções Artísticas]

Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)

Karol G

Sky Rompiendo, album producer; Joel Iglesias, album recording engineer; Josh Gudwin & Joel Iglesias, album mixers; Karol G, Ovy On The Drums & Sky Rompiendo, songwriters; Dave Kutch, album mastering engineer

[Bichota Records / Interscope Records]

García

Kany García

Rafa Arcaute & Richi López, album producers; Rafa Arcaute & Richi López, album recording engineers; Lewis Pickett, album mixer; Rafa Arcaute, Kany García, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters; Felipe Tichauer, album mastering engineer

[5020 Records]

Radio Güira

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Juan Luis Guerra & Janina Rosado, album producers; Allan Leschhorn, album recording engineer; Allan Leschhorn, album mixer; Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter; Adam Ayan, album mastering engineer

[Rimas Entertainment LLC]

Autopoiética

Mon Laferte

Manú Jalil & Mon Laferte, album producers; Isaí Araujo, Manú Jalil, Daniel Martínez, Joel Orta Oviedo & Pablo Rojas, album recording engineers; Ignacio Sotelo, album mixer; Mon Laferte, songwriter; Chalo González, album mastering engineer

[Universal Music Group México, S.A. de C.V.]

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Carin León

Israel Aispuro Meneses & Orlando Aispuro Meneses, album producers; Israel Aispuro Meneses & Orlando Aispuro Meneses, album recording engineers; Alberto Medina, album mixer; Edgar Barrera, songwriter; Alberto Medina, album mastering engineer

[Socios Music LLC]

Las Letras Ya No Importan

Residente

Residente, album producer; Beatriz Artola, album recording engineer; Beatriz Artola, album mixer; Leo Genovese, Jeffrey Peñalva & Residente, songwriters; Ted Jensen, album mastering engineer

[5020 Records]

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Shakira

Alberto Carlos Melendez & Shakira, album producers; Dave Clauss, Roger Rodés & Dani

Val, album recording engineers; Dave Clauss, album mixer; Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Alberto Carlos Melendez & Shakira, songwriters; Adam Ayan, album mastering engineer

[Ace Entertainment S.ar.l./Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

Best Engineered Album

Analu

Tó Brandileone, engineer; Daniel Musy, mixer; André Dias, mastering engineer

(Analu Sampaio) [F/Simas]

Era Uma Vez

Pedro Peixoto & Matheus Stiirmer, engineers; Pedro Peixoto, mixer; Fili Filizzola, mastering engineer

(Mobi Colombo) [Loco Records]

Os Garotin De São Gonçalo

Uiliam Pimenta, Julio Raposo & Pepê Santos, engineers;

Bernardo Martins, mixer; Felipe Tichauer, mastering

engineer

(Os Garotin) [MangoMusik / Believe]

Quem É Ela?

Túlio Airold, Alex Dos Reis Silva & Gianlucca Pernechele Azevedo, engineers; João Milliet, mixer; Fili Filizzola, mastering engineer

(Mariana Nolasco) [No Santo Som / Universal Music Ltda.]

Se o Meu Peito Fosse o Mundo

Thiago Baggio, Will Bone, Leonardo Emocija, Rodrigo Lemos & Felipe Vassão, engineers; João Milliet, mixer; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer

(Jota.Pê) [Slap / Som Livre]

Producer of the Year

Edgar Barrera

Cosas De La Peda (Prince Royce Featuring Gabito Ballesteros) (T)

Cuando La Vida Sea Trago (Carin León) (S)

Difícil Tu Caso (Alejandro Fernández) (S)

El Jefe (Shakira & Fuerza Regida) (T)

Esquinas (Becky G) (A)

Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada (Grupo Frontera) (A)

Me Gusta Tu Flow (Arcángel) (T)

Mi Ex Tenía Razón (Karol G) (T)

Obsessed Pt. 2 (Yahritza Y Su Esencia) (A)

Según Quién (Maluma & Carin León) (S)

Eduardo Cabra

Alkemi (Daymé Arocena) (A)

Bachaqué (Mima) (S)

Esta Vida Que Elegí (st. Pedro) (A)

Guarapo Y Flor (Seba Otero, Bebo Dumont) (S)

Malabar (Seba Otero Featuring Irepelusa) (S)

Manual De Romería (Rodrigo Cuevas) (A)

Miel (Rawayana, Rafa Pabön, Cabra) (T)

Nico Cotton

Atelier (Chita) (T)

Diamante (Louta, Elsa y Elmar) (S)

Faltas Tú (Morat) (S)

Jet Love (Conociendo Rusia) (A)

La Carta (Daniela Spalla) (T)

La Vivida Noche (Usted Señálemelo) (T)

Pelo Suelto (Elsa y Elmar & Conociendo Rusia) (S)

Siempre Que Lo Beso (Miranda! & Kenia OS) (S)

Un Día (Lara91k, Julieta Venegas) (T)

X Siempre (Usted Señalemelo) (T)

Juan Luis Guerra, Janina Rosado

Capitán Avispa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40) (A)

Radio Güira (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40) (A)

Julio Reyes Copello

A La Mitad – Banda Sonora Original De La Serie “Zorro” (Maura Nava) (S)

Aún Me Sigo Encontrando (Gian Marco & Rubén Blades) (S)

Fuego De Noche, Nieve De Día (Ricky Martin & Christian Nodal) (S)

Los Sueños De Tu Vida (Gian Marco & Silvio Rodriguez) (T)

Nacimos Solos – Banda Sonora Original De La Serie “Zorro” (Juanes) (S)

Perderme – Banda Sonora Original De La Serie “Zorro” (Morat) (S)

Quise Quererte (Joaquina) (S)

Se Te Va A Olvidar (Agris) (S)

Si Me Llevas Contigo – Banda Sonora Original De La Serie “Zorro” (Carin León featuring Keith Urban & Rosario) (S)

Vale La Pena (Laura Pausini) (T)

Best Classical Album

Aire, Aire… No Puedo Respirar

Ricardo Jaramillo, conductor;

Ricardo Jaramillo, Jefferson Rosas & Marcela Zorro, album producers

(Nueva Filarmonía) [Nueva Filarmonía/Naku Records]

Credo For Orchestra, Choir and Five Soloists

Iván Cardozo, Fernando Escalona, Claudio González, Jhoxiris Medina & Grace Terán; Christian Vásquez, conductor;

Maria Beatriz Cárdenas, Eugenio Carreño & Eduardo Martínez Planas, album producers (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela; Simón Bolívar National Choir) [El Sistema]

Fandango

Anne Akiko Meyers & Gustavo Castillo; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitry Lipay, album producer

(Los Angeles Philharmonic) [Los Angeles Philharmonic / Platoon]

Fantasies of Buenos Aires

Lincoln Trio; Daniel Binelli & Ted Viviani, album producers

[Acqua Records]

The Latin Rites

Josep Vicent, conductor; Fernando Arias, album producer

(Adda Simfònica Alicante) [ARIA Classics]