EMG Captures European Championships Munich 2022

Munich, Germany (August 25, 2022)—Broadcast services provider EMG used an AoIP setup from Lawo across 10 control rooms at the recent European Championships Munich 2022, the largest event to be held in Munich’s Olympic Park since the 1972 Olympic Games.

At the European Championships Munich 2022, which were held August 11-21, around 4,700 athletes competed in a total of 176 events in the nine sports of beach volleyball, canoe racing, climbing, athletics, cycling, rowing, table tennis, triathlon and gymnastics. Nine control rooms, or galleries, in the International Broadcast Center, located in the Olympic Stadium, and one gallery for outside venues, were equipped with Lawo mc²56 MkIII production consoles to cover the audio production in the stadium (athletics, BMX, mountain bike), the Olympia Park (medal ceremonies), Olympia Halle (gymnastics) and the remote venues.

Lawo’s mc²56 provides native support for SMPTE 2110, AES67/RAVENNA, Dante (via a Power Core Gateway), MADI and Ember+. Local I/Os allow for direct connectivity. Powered by the 1U software-defined A__UHD audio engine with Lawo’s HOME functionality, up to 1,024 mc²-grade DSP channels per processing core can be shared among multiple consoles. This pooling option was applied to the entire ECM installation; instead of dedicated audio cores, the required processing power for all mixing consoles derived from a cluster of eight shared A__UHD audio engines in a redundant setup, supporting flexible DSP assignment and reliability.

For further security, Docker containers in a redundantly designed cluster of six servers hosted the mirrored software of the audio mixers. So, if any gallery failed, the whole system would have stayed functional and the audio mixing could have still been handled outside the console.

For audio contribution, the setup comprised more than 30 Lawo AoIP stageboxes of the A__line WAN-capable AoIP nodes. Employed were clusters of A__stage64 and A__stage 48, as well as A__madi4 and A__madi 6 plus A__mic8 units, dedicated to tournaments and ECM events. Thirty-five Lawo C100 blades were in use for 130 multiviewer heads.

The commentary sound infrastructure was also fully Lawo and comprised a total of 65 Lawo LCU Commentary Units.