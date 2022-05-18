‘MIX Sessions, Emmy Awards Season’ Returns with Hulu!

New York, NY (May, 2022)—Following the epic success of last year’s MIX Sessions Emmy Awards Season virtual event, the online occasion will return June 14, 2022 to honor this year’s best creative talent in television sound-editing, mixing and music in the run up to the 74th Emmy Awards, taking place this September. As part of the day, MIX Sessions has revealed the incredible sound teams from Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and Only Murders in the Building will be joining this year’s lineup, taking attendees on a deep dive into their sound work during the event.

Once again, viewers attend free of charge as they enjoy the inspiring line-up from the comfort of their own home or desk. While the global pandemic has affected media distribution, schedules and attendance, it has not affected the quality of the sound work, and that work deserves to be recognized, and the event will provide that platform.

Mix Sessions, Emmy Awards Season will feature 12 unique sessions, delivered by panels of experts and speakers featuring behind the scenes interviews with the leading supervising sound editors, sound designers, re-recording mixers, composers, production sound mixers, editors, technologists and creative talent vying for this year’s Best Sound awards.

“We are thrilled to run MIX Sessions, Emmy Awards season again this year, said Thomas Kenny, content director & event producer, Mix Magazine. “The day is set to be filled with exciting panel discussions, live demos and unmatched networking opportunities.”

The panel and agenda is currently being finalized, but find out more, and keep up to date with the event at www.mixsoundforfilm.com/sessions – PLUS remember to register today.