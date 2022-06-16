Watch ‘MIX Sessions: Emmy Awards Season 2022’ For Free Right Now!

The annual MIX Sessions Emmy Awards Season virtual event interviewed the incredible sound teams from Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

The annual MIX Sessions Emmy Awards Season virtual event returned in June, interviewing the incredible sound teams from Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and Only Murders in the Building. taking viewers on a deep dive into their sound work during the event. Now you can watch the panel discussions for free, right here!

Sound for Only Murders in the Building — Presented by Hulu

Join moderator Jennifer Walden as she talks with Sound Supervisor/Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, Re-Recording Mixer Lindsey Alvarez and Production Sound Mixer Joseph White Jr., exploring the audio capture, edit and re-recording processes for Hulu’s smash hit comedy, Only Murders in the Building.

Sound for Pam & Tommy — Presented by Hulu

There is much more than the front-page headlines in the drama surrounding a stolen sex tape featuring Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson. Tom Kenny talks to the sound team of Supervising Sound Editor Becky Sullivan, Re-Recording Mixers Nick Offord and Ryan Collins, and Production Sound Mixer Juan Cisneros to go inside the audio effort behind the fast-moving drama.