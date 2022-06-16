Your browser is out-of-date!

Watch ‘MIX Sessions: Emmy Awards Season 2022’ For Free Right Now!

The annual MIX Sessions Emmy Awards Season virtual event interviewed the incredible sound teams from Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

By Mix Staff

The annual MIX Sessions Emmy Awards Season virtual event returned in June, interviewing the incredible sound teams from Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and Only Murders in the Building. taking viewers on a deep dive into their sound work during the event. Now you can watch the panel discussions for free, right here! 

Sound for Only Murders in the BuildingPresented by Hulu

Join moderator Jennifer Walden as she talks with Sound Supervisor/Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, Re-Recording Mixer Lindsey Alvarez and Production Sound Mixer Joseph White Jr., exploring the audio capture, edit and re-recording processes for Hulu’s smash hit comedy, Only Murders in the Building.

Sound for Pam & TommyPresented by Hulu

There is much more than the front-page headlines in the drama surrounding a stolen sex tape featuring Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson. Tom Kenny talks to the sound team of Supervising Sound Editor Becky Sullivan, Re-Recording Mixers Nick Offord and Ryan Collins, and Production Sound Mixer Juan Cisneros to go inside the audio effort behind the fast-moving drama.

