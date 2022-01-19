‘Tick, Tick…BOOM!’ Audio Team Joins ‘Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season’ Event!

The annual Mix Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season virtual event takes place January 20, and joining the proceedings are the pros behind Lin-Manuel Miranda, in his film directorial debut, adapts the stage musical by Jonathan Larson, the Broadway phenom behind Rent. The film premiered at AFI Fest on November 10, 2021, and debuted on Netflix on November 19.

Here, Glenn Kiser of the Dolby Institute sits down with the director, production sound mixer Tod A. Maitland, CAS, and supervising sound editor/re-recording mixer Paul Hsu to discuss the unique challenges this production faced — from filming during the Covid-19 pandemic to integrating sound and music for the big and small screens.

Tod Maitland is a four-time Academy Award nominated, BAFTA-winning sound mixer with more than 100 feature film credits. His films range in time and diversity from Tootsie to JFK, Seabiscuit, I Am Legend, Across the Universe, The Irishman, Joker and West Side Story. Always at the forefront of technology, Maitland has become a leader in the art of capturing sound for modern movie musicals. “From when I first worked on The Doors with Oliver Stone, I was hooked; it doesn’t get much better than that.” For Maitland, The Doors began a 30-year journey to make production sound better on musicals, providing better sound, better efficiency and better technology to every film he worked on. He has filmed 11 musicals to date.

Beyond production sound, Maitland has collaborated with Wylie Stateman and Lon Bender to create The Hollywood Edge, the largest sound libraries in the world, and is also the head of Sound at NYU Tisch Film School. Maitland splits his time with his family between NYC and the country, where his hobbies include inventing, writing and building things.

Paul Hsu is a re-recording mixer, sound designer, and supervising sound editor, principal partner in c5, inc., a post-production facility based in New York.

He has mixed films for Noah Baumbach, Tom McCarthy, Phillip Noyce, Gary Ross, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sam Mendes, Bennett Miller and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, among many others. His projects range from large studio films to small independent documentaries. Notable films include Salt, Spotlight, Cutie and The Boxer, Da 5 Bloods, Oceans Eight, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Respect, tick, tick… BOOM!, Greenberg, A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints and The Station Agent.

Paul has a formal conservatory education in classical piano and composition, and began his audio career working in New York music studios, training as a record mixer predominantly within the Hip Hop and R&B area of the music industry, before moving to film mixing, composing and sound design.