CES 2023 to Feature WiFi Streaming Auro-3D Demo

Immersive audio platform Artist Connection will stream Auro-3D via WiFi for the first time ever at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Las Vegas, NV (December 15, 2022)—Immersive audio platform Artist Connection will stream Auro-3D via WiFi for the first time ever at the Consumer Electronics Show, January 5–8, 2023, in Las Vegas.

The demonstration will stream Auro-3D via WiFi to a soundbar and a 9.1-channel immersive audio speaker system at Auro-3D’s private demo suite in The Mirage Hotel. Using Artist Connection’s AC Connect feature, powered by StreamUnlimited, it can be streamed over WiFi to soundbars, speakers and headphones that support Auro-3D.

“We are thrilled to be able to show our immersive streaming capability over WiFi at CES. Artist Connection gives audio manufacturers and technologies like Auro-3D the unique capability of streaming content to customers in multichannel immersive audio for the most emotional and enveloping experience possible, captivating home theater enthusiasts, mainstream consumers, discerning audiophiles, and music fans,” says Jonathan Reichbach, founder of Artist Connection.

“No other service can currently stream Auro-3D immersive surround sound via WiFi. Our demo will showcase the ability to conveniently stream Auro-3D-Codec-encoded files in FLAC, through the Artist Connection app via HDMI for speaker playback and on headphones using the Auro Headphones technology,” says Rudy Van Dupten, CEO of Newauro. “Unlimited playback scenarios, made possible through the support of the Artist Connection platform, allow content creators to deliver the best-quality immersive audio experience to consumers without any compromise.”

Audio manufacturers can use Artist Connection to demonstrate their own technologies and content by creating a Studio on the Artist Connection Platform. From there, they can stream content with Artist Connection’s premium audio/video streaming capabilities, including hi-res video and hi-res stereo audio or immersive audio.