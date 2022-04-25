Solid State Logic’s Fusion Nets Queen’s Award

Solid State Logic has received one of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise for the Fusion processor.

Oxford, England (April 25, 2022)—Solid State Logic has received one of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise — a top award for UK businesses, recognizing and celebrating business excellence across the UK — with recognition in the Innovation category for the company’s Fusion analogue processor.

Since its launch in 2018, SSL’s Fusion has been used in commercial recording studios around the world, providing the audio production, mixing and engineering community with tonal shaping tools.

Fusion combines several analogue audio processing tools that have featured in generations of recording studio consoles, including microphone preamplifiers, channel EQ and dynamics, the SSL Stereo Bus Compressor and Listen Mic Compressor, as well as an audio summing bus.

Nigel Beaumont, managing director, comments, “We are honored to have received a Queen’s Award for Innovation — our second in two years. I would like to express my gratitude to our entire staff for driving a culture of innovation, and to our customers around the world who are both extremely loyal and demanding in their applications.

“Finally, as part of the Audiotonix family, we are fortunate grateful to have access to additional resources and knowledge that allow us to continually deliver world-class products.”