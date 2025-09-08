Emmy Awards Sound & Music Winners Named

Los Angeles, CA (September 8, 2025)—The Television Academy has announced the winners of the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats.
Going into the announcement ceremonies, which took place over Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 6 and 7 (a week ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards), Severance led the pack with 27 nominations, followed by The Penguin with 24 and The Studio and The White Lotus with 23 apiece. The Penguin and The Studio came away with three wins each in the sound and music categories.
And the sound and music winners are…
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last Of Us • Through The Valley • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor
Chris Terhune, Sound Designer
Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor
Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, Supervising Sound Effects Editor
Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor
Jacob Flack, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Odin Benitez, Sound Effects Editor
James Miller, Sound Effects Editor
Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor
Justin Helle, Foley Editor
Ron Mellegers, Foley Editor
Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Brandon Bak, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
The Studio • The Golden Globes • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple
George Haddad, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Borja Sau, Dialogue Editor
Lloyd Stuart Martin, Sound Effects Editor
Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor
Justin Helle, Foley Editor
Lorena Perez Batista, Music Editor
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For An Animated Program
Arcane • The Dirt Under Your Nails • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche production for Netflix
Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Stephen P. Robinson, Sound Editor
Janet “PJ” Pascual, Foley Editor
Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist
John Cucci, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
The Penguin • After Hours • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television
Rich Bologna, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor
Angela Organ, Supervising ADR Editor
Tony Martinez, ADR Editor
Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor
Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Haasch, Foley Editor
Ben Holiday, Supervising Music Editor
Luke Dennis, Music Editor
Gareth Rhys Jones, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program
Music By John Williams • Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Dmitri Makarov, Dialogue Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor
Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Severance • Cold Harbor • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple
Bob Chefalas, Re-Recording Mixer
Jacob Ribicoff, Re-Recording Mixer
David Schwartz, Production Mixer
George Lara, Foley Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Penguin • After Hours • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television
Rich Bologna, Re-Recording Mixer
Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer
Cristof Gebert, Production Mixer
Julien Pirrie, Foley Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Studio • The Golden Globes • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple
Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Fred Howard, Re-Recording Mixer
Buck Robinson, Production Sound Mixer
Ron Mellegers, Foley Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
SNL50: The Anniversary Special • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Robert Palladino, Production Mixer
Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer
Frank Duca, FOH Production Mixer
Doug Nightwine, FOH Production Mixer
Christopher Costello, Music Monitor Mixer
Caroline Sanchez, FOH Music Mixer
Josiah Gluck, Broadcast Music Mixer
Jay Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer
Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer
Geoff Countryman, Supplemental SFX Mixer
Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer
Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program
Beatles ’64 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Ltd.
Josh Berger, Re-Recording Mixer
Giles Martin, Re-Recording Music Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program
Welcome To Wrexham • Down To The Wire • FX on Hulu • Boardwalk Pictures
Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Penguin • After Hours • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television
Mick Giacchino, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Chef’s Table • José Andrés • Netflix • Boardwalk Pictures and David Gelb Planetarium for Netflix
Duncan Thum, Composer
David Bertok, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar • FOX • Roc Nation, DPS, Jesse Collins Entertainment and pgLang
Kendrick Lamar, Music Director
Tony Russell, Music Director
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
The Boys • We’ll Keep The Red Flag Flying Here / Song Title: Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures
Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
The White Lotus • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
The Studio • The Promotion • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple
Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor