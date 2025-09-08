Emmy Awards Sound & Music Winners Named

The Television Academy has named the winners of the Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing.

Los Angeles, CA (September 8, 2025)—The Television Academy has announced the winners of the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats.

Going into the announcement ceremonies, which took place over Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 6 and 7 (a week ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards), Severance led the pack with 27 nominations, followed by The Penguin with 24 and The Studio and The White Lotus with 23 apiece. The Penguin and The Studio came away with three wins each in the sound and music categories.

And the sound and music winners are…

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last Of Us • Through The Valley • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor

Chris Terhune, Sound Designer

Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor

Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, Supervising Sound Effects Editor

Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor

Jacob Flack, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Odin Benitez, Sound Effects Editor

James Miller, Sound Effects Editor

Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Ron Mellegers, Foley Editor

Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Brandon Bak, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

The Studio • The Golden Globes • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple

George Haddad, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Borja Sau, Dialogue Editor

Lloyd Stuart Martin, Sound Effects Editor

Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Lorena Perez Batista, Music Editor

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For An Animated Program

Arcane • The Dirt Under Your Nails • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche production for Netflix

Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Stephen P. Robinson, Sound Editor

Janet “PJ” Pascual, Foley Editor

Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist

John Cucci, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

The Penguin • After Hours • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television

Rich Bologna, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor

Angela Organ, Supervising ADR Editor

Tony Martinez, ADR Editor

Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor

Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Haasch, Foley Editor

Ben Holiday, Supervising Music Editor

Luke Dennis, Music Editor

Gareth Rhys Jones, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Music By John Williams • Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Dmitri Makarov, Dialogue Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor

Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor

Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Severance • Cold Harbor • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple

Bob Chefalas, Re-Recording Mixer

Jacob Ribicoff, Re-Recording Mixer

David Schwartz, Production Mixer

George Lara, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Penguin • After Hours • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television

Rich Bologna, Re-Recording Mixer

Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer

Cristof Gebert, Production Mixer

Julien Pirrie, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Studio • The Golden Globes • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple

Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Fred Howard, Re-Recording Mixer

Buck Robinson, Production Sound Mixer

Ron Mellegers, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

SNL50: The Anniversary Special • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Robert Palladino, Production Mixer

Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer

Frank Duca, FOH Production Mixer

Doug Nightwine, FOH Production Mixer

Christopher Costello, Music Monitor Mixer

Caroline Sanchez, FOH Music Mixer

Josiah Gluck, Broadcast Music Mixer

Jay Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer

Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer

Geoff Countryman, Supplemental SFX Mixer

Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer

Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program

Beatles ’64 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Ltd.

Josh Berger, Re-Recording Mixer

Giles Martin, Re-Recording Music Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program

Welcome To Wrexham • Down To The Wire • FX on Hulu • Boardwalk Pictures

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Penguin • After Hours • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television

Mick Giacchino, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Chef’s Table • José Andrés • Netflix • Boardwalk Pictures and David Gelb Planetarium for Netflix

Duncan Thum, Composer

David Bertok, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar • FOX • Roc Nation, DPS, Jesse Collins Entertainment and pgLang

Kendrick Lamar, Music Director

Tony Russell, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

The Boys • We’ll Keep The Red Flag Flying Here / Song Title: Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

The White Lotus • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

The Studio • The Promotion • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple

Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor