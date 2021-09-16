The Awards Are Still On!

Despite the cancellation of the NAB Show, the Best in Market Awards are still happening and the nomination deadline is extended to Oct. 7.

The NAB Show may have been cancelled, but industry manufacturers still have an opportunity to highlight their new products this season with the Best in Market Awards.

The Best in Market Awards offer a platform for the many products and solutions in the marketplace that could not be seen at major trade shows this year. The program will serve in place of the “Best of Show” Awards that would have run at the convention.

The program is open to all manufacturers of professional radio, TV and AV products and solutions, regardless of exhibitor status at major events.

The Best in Market awards will be judged and presented by Future brands Radio World, TV Technology, TVBEurope, Next, Mix, Broadcasting & Cable and Sound & Video Contractor, and will take the place of the previously announced Best in Show awards.

These awards are intended to honor and help companies promote outstanding products launching in 2021.

The deadline for nominations also has been extended to Oct. 7.