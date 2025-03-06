Mix LA Adds Linda Perry, Dave Way for Special Presentation

Mega-producer Linda Perry will be joined by Grammy-winning producer/engineer Dave Way for a one-of-a-kind, pre-launch look inside the making of Let It Die Here, the hitmaker’s first album as an artist in 20 years.

Santa Monica, CA (February 25, 2025)—Award-winning producer, songwriter and musician Linda Perry will be joined by Grammy-winning producer/engineer Dave Way for a one-of-a-kind, pre-launch look inside the making of Let It Die Here, the hitmaker’s first album as an artist in 20 years, at Mix LA: Immersive Production II, an all-day event to be held March 8, 2025, at 21fifteen Studios, Santa Monica, Calif.

The 45-minute moderated discussion, including audience Q&A and playback of selected, soon-to-be-released songs, will take place in the 120-capacity, 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage at Host Partner Universal Music Group’s seven-studio facility.

“I can’t wait to hear these songs, and to talk with these two incredibly creative people about sound,” said Mix co-editor Tom Kenny, who will moderate the discussion. “Linda lives a life of music and truth, and she has touched every aspect of the industry in one way or another. She is such an amazing talent, as is her engineer, Dave Way, and we’re going to get to hear it all at Mix LA, from songwriting to producing to engineering, on through the final Atmos and stereo mixes. Besides being a rock star, she’s a bona fide studio rat, and she can talk fluently about dialing in the ‘sound’ she hears in her head.”

The announcement completes the lineup for the event’s main program, the Mix Panel Series, which includes the previously announced “Keynote Conversation: Rebuilding the Mix,” featuring producer/engineers Greg Wells and Bob Clearmountain, and the popular Breaking It Down sessions, which this year include one-on-one interviews with the immersive mix engineers, along with Dolby Atmos playback, of “Genius Loves Company,” Ray Charles; “3:AM,” Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu; and “Secrets of the Sun,” Roy Ayers.

