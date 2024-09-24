Get Sony Personal 360VME Measurements at Mix Sound for Film & TV

Groundbreaking immersive sound technology allows editors and mixers to “bring the room home”—from the famed Anthony Quinn Theater to their headphones

Culver City, CA (September 24, 2024)—Sony will be offering individual, personalized measurements of its groundbreaking 360 Virtual Mixing Environment technology and showcasing its 360VME and MDR-MV1 headphones in the world-class Anthony Quinn Theater as part of the 11th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television, to be held Saturday, September 28, at the world-class facilities of Host Partner Sony Pictures Studios.

Attendees can register for a preferred demo and individual measurement time (one time-slot only) by clicking on the RSVP link and providing full name, mobile number and email address. (Note: A handful of time slots will also be made available for sign-up on the day of the event.)

360VME is a game-changing remote sound creation technology, providing incredibly accurate reproduction of sound room acoustics, proven by four years of commercial title post-production sound.

MDR-MV1 Open-Back Studio Monitor Headphones have been designed for spatial sound professionals and fully tested with 360VME technology. The 360VME free trial program uses only MDR-MV1 headphones to provide a consistent sound experience.

If you need assistance with scheduling a time, please email Sony directly at sec-360vme-contact@sony.com.

By submitting your RSVP, you consent to the collection and use of your personal information in order to create your personal 360 Virtual Mixing Environment profile. Additionally, please be aware that photographs and videos may be taken during the event and used for promotional or marketing materials.

The all-day event includes a series of expert panel presentations, technology demonstrations, and profiles of the sound for many of the year’s top films and television/streaming series. It is held in the world-renowned re-recording facilities of Sony Pictures Post-Production Services.

Sponsors at press time include Avid, Meyer Sound, Sweetwater, Women’s Audio Mission, Focusrite, ADAM Audio, Advanced Systems Group, FOX Studio Lot, Guitar Center Pro, Pro Sound Effects, Blackmagic Design, NBCUniversal, Citygate Studios and Remoto.

For more information on programming and registration, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.