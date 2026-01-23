SSL’s New Origin Evo Console Delivers 4K Sonics

Solid State Logic’s 4000 Series console has been reimagined with the launch of the analog, in-line Origin Evo at the NAMM Show.

Anaheim, CA, (January 23, 2026)—Solid State Logic’s 4000 Series console has been reimagined with the launch of the analog, in-line Origin Evo at the NAMM Show.

The new console further expands on Origin’s foundational lineage to deliver the 4K’s analog sonics alongside modern hybrid workflows. Origin Evo’s channel strips offer a recreation of E Series dynamics processing on every channel combined with PureDrive mic preamps, 242 Black Knob EQ and SSL’s high-pass and low-pass filters.

Available in 16- or 32-channel in-line, large and small fader formats with up to 88 inputs at mixdown, Origin Evo places 4000 Series production tools at the heart of the workflow, together with a high-headroom mix bus, Bus Compressor and bus routing, SSL says. Combined with modern gain staging, routing and a center section design, Origin Evo has been engineered to maximize consistency across tracking, mixing and hybrid production sessions.

The discrete transistor design of SSL’s PureDrive mic pre allows users to choose between the sound of a modern SSL console and 4K saturation. Additionally, every channel strip on Origin Evo features the E Series 242 Black Knob EQ, originally developed in collaboration with Sir George Martin for the SL 4000 E.

Also present on every channel are SSL’s E Series dynamics, recreated with original-spec circuitry and components. Origin Evo also adds a 12 dB/octave low-pass filter to Origin’s existing 18 dB/octave high-pass filter. Both filters can be switched to the dynamics sidechain.

Each channel strip is optimized for hybrid work with a 0 dB fader bypass for printing stems and insert points on both the large and small faders for integration of additional processing.

​Origin Evo’s channel strip design allows them to be retrofitted to existing consoles and current Origin owners are supported with an upgrade kit. These retrofits are available in 8-channel upgrade kits.

In the center section, Origin Evo’s Bus Compressor adds new compression ratios, an insert return for external processing and a built-in sidechain filter. The 19-inch, rack-based modular center section adapts to different control priorities and adds space for custom outboard processing or integration of SSL’s U Series controllers. Auto Sleep automatically detects prolonged inactivity and places the console in standby, reducing power consumption.