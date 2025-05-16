Chilean Studio Installs New Analog Console

Santiago, Chile (May 16, 2025)—Studio owner Raúl Aliaga Lewis has upgraded his TOC Música facility in Chile with a 32-channel Origin analog mixing console, the latest in a series of desks from Solid State Logic.

Beginning in the late 1980s, Aliaga developed a reputation as a first-class session percussionist in Chile’s thriving music scene, demonstrating his versatility through a credit list that ranged from classical to popular and, as a member of Grupo Congreso and Fulano, two of the country’s most iconic groups, fusion music. In 1994 he built his own studio, TOC Música, and 15 years later started along the path of incorporating equipment from SSL. ​

It was almost inevitable that Aliaga would eventually install a large-format SSL console, as he explains: “It was part of a scalable, organic process with the support of Croma Ltda, SSL’s distribution partner in Chile, which gave me access to a development that began with the X Desk, then the XL Desk and finally, when it arrived in Chile, Origin—a console that captivated me with its quality and affordability.”

During that time, he also added other SSL equipment to the studio’s inventory, including 500 Series EQ and Comp modules, a BiG SiX SuperAnalogue desktop console and interface, a UF8 advanced DAW controller and a UC1 plug-in controller. Taking advantage of Origin modular center section, the 500 Series modules are now installed above Origin’s master tile for easy access.

“The Origin’s quality is top-notch, living up to SSL’s promise, which has never let us down,” he continues. “The headroom is impressive, the mic pre’s are versatile thanks to the Drive mode, and the EQs are wonderful. The Bus Compressor is the crown jewel of this console. It’s a versatile and essential tool for mixing at TOC Música. Rafael Chaparro, our house engineer and studio manager, has worked with the SSL 9000K in the past and has noted the Origin’s improved workflow, ease of routing and user friendliness.”

TOC Música operates both as a private studio, supporting Aliaga’s own creative projects for various media and bands as a producer, composer and instrumentalist, in addition to a commercial facility offering recording and mixing services for national and international artists. Francisco Herrera was the facility’s acoustic designer, with technical design provided by Jorge Esteban and Aliaga.

www.solidstatelogic.com