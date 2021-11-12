3G Productions Revamps, Restructures, Readies for 2022

3G Productions has restructured, moving to a new facility in Vegas, undergoing recapitalization, and dropping some operations and services in the process.

Las Vegas, NV (November 12, 2021)—Aiming to grow its Las Vegas presence and inventories, Los Angeles/Las Vegas-based 3G Productions has undergone a massive restructuring, moving to a new facility in Vegas, undergoing recapitalization, and dropping some operations and services in the process.

Founded by Eli Stearns and Jay Curiel in 2004, 3G Productions has become a full-service event production and systems integration provider focused on AVL systems and production management.

In October, 3G Productions completed a recapitalization with the financial support of an investment group comprised of industry veterans and restructuring experts. As a result, 3G will be spending millions of dollars to bolster its audio, lighting, video, rigging, and communication equipment inventories. These items will be shared between 3G’s existing Los Angeles warehouse and its new 50,000-square-foot Las Vegas headquarters, at 3950 West Harmon Avenue, which it will move into this January.

Refocusing on its core competencies as a full-service production and equipment rental company, 3G has shed some of its ancillary operations and services that are no longer in alignment with the new corporate trajectory. Specifically, the company has closed down its Miami operations and exited that market, as well as shuttered its Las Vegas-based stagehand labor division. Although live event production and rentals will now be the company’s primary emphasis, 3G will continue to support its systems integration client base, designing and installing systems for performance venues, houses of worship, arenas, stadiums, and other venues.

3G’s new ownership group chose longtime company executive Keith Conrad to be the new CEO. He has been with the company since 2012, and served as COO prior to the recapitalization. Conrad is joined on the executive management team by Co-founder Jay Curiel as Executive Vice President, and Andrew Ross, who retains the title of CFO, which he has held since 2017.

“With our new strong financial backing and an amazing team of professionals that I am humbled to lead, we have a unique opportunity to reshape this company into a powerhouse for years to come by refocusing on the disciplines that made 3G successful in the first place,” Conrad shares. “Our new headquarters, which is conveniently located just west of The Strip, will allow us to centralize a majority of our operations, improving support and service for both our Las Vegas-based productions and touring clients. And we’re now heavily investing in the very best AVL gear on the market to delight our current and future customers. I couldn’t be more excited for the path that 3G Productions has ahead.”